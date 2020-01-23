FTP luncheon to mark 2020 International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day (IWD) on Thursday, March 5, is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women — while also marking a call to action for accelerating gender equality.

This year, Family Transition Place (FTP) is doing something a little different to celebrate IWD at their annual International Women’s Day Celebration Luncheon.

In acknowledgement of the 35 years that FTP has been providing safety, support and hope and educating this community about healthy, violence-free relationships, FTP will be showcasing the achievements of women who have “challenged stereotypes, fought bias, broadened perceptions and improved situations” during those same 35 years, right here at home.

This year’s luncheon is proudly presented by RBC and Royal LePage RCR Realty. FTP relies on the support of all of its sponsors for the success of this event; their ongoing involvement is truly valued. In addition to FTP’s 35th anniversary milestone, this year also marks the 10th anniversary of this particular event; one of FTP’s signature fundraisers. All funds raised through this luncheon will be used to support FTP’s important programs and services.

“IWD celebrates the advancements of women the world over — this year, we chose to look closer to home,” said FTP Executive Director, Norah Kennedy. “We are so very grateful that presenting sponsors RBC and Royal LePage RCR Realty are back with us again; their support has assured the success of this event for many years. I can’t wait to share this event with everyone!”

FTP’s International Women’s Day Celebration Luncheon will be taking place on March 5 at the Best Western PLUS Orangeville Inn & Suites. This positive-energy event hosts 300 individuals who are there to network, support FTP and celebrate women. Guests attending the event will also have the opportunity to shop at the Vendor Marketplace for unique finds, and enjoy a delicious meal prepared by Gourmandissimo Catering.

Tickets are still available for the event, but they are selling fast. The early bird rate ($60) is ending soon; the regular rate ($70) will apply as of February 1, 2020. For more information about the event and registration details, please visit www.familytransitionplace.ca.

