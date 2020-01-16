Mizzoni sizzles with his best album to date

January 16, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By MARK PAVILONS

Following up on worldwide exposure for his 2019 hit, King’s Len Mizzoni will release what he calls his best album so far.

The prolific songwriter and musician is thrilled with “Forever” and its single “It’s You Always been You.” The album is set for a Feb. 3 release.

Mizzoni said this album is a mixed bag – everything you could want in terms of adult contemporary tunes.

“It’s You Always been You” is an upbeat song about true love that may even get you moving. “Forever” is typical of Mizzoni’s style and eloquence – perfect vocals and an interesting delivery of harmony and chorus. His style is a fusion of old school jazz, pop, dance and even country.

Mizzoni’s popularity on social media and music sites has exploded in the past year, due to his highly successful Better Days in 2019 and Waves of Indigo in 2018. Both received extensive international airplay in more than 40 countries.

With more than 150 titles in his catalogue, Mizzoni is simply thrilled to be so productive at this stage of his life. He left his music career in the 1980s and has become a successful entrepreneur. He returned to songwriting roughly six years ago and ever since has been a creative powerhouse. His passion and accolades from around the globe, fuel his motivation to keep going.

The new single “It’s You Always been You” has been sent to 150 radio stations across North America and has gone viral on SoundCloud. His list of followers has ballooned to over 5,500.

The new album Forever was produced by Mizzoni and Alexander Dedov, mixed and mastered by Michael Sarracini at Mono Road Music.

For more, visit soundcloud.com/len-mizzoni or visit www.lenmizzoni.com

