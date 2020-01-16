Caledon Golden Hawks make Otters swim home after notching big win

Written By ROBERT BELARDI

The Caledon Golden Hawks clawed the Huntsville Otters 6-1 on home ice last week, moving the local squad up to 29 points in total this season.

Recovering from a harsh 1-0 defeat on the road last Thursday in Schomberg, the Caledon Golden Hawks came back with a pulsating victory in Caledon East.

The night did not begin well. With only 52 seconds on the clock, Otters forward Kain Harrietha put the puck past Jason Cumbo for an early lead.

This mishap did not phase the Golden Hawks. The boys rose from their early slumber and got right down to business, capitalizing on three power play goals in the period.

Daniel Butt scored his team leading 22nd goal of the season to tie things up.

A few minutes later the Golden Hawks found themselves on the power play, with new signing Deaglan Small appearing on the unit.

The defenceman, previously with Stayner, made an instant impact to showcase his talent. Small skated end-to-end, beating the Otters defence with a brisk move protecting the puck, and controlling it with one hand. Small caressed the puck across the face of goal and scored his first goal on the forehand with the Golden Hawks for a 2-1 lead.

On the third power play of the period, close to the first intermission, another new signing made an instant impact in the roster.

Brennan Laverty was on the power play unit as well. The Moncton, New Brunswick native sniped home his first goal as a Golden Hawk with some sweet puck control before the shot.

Looks like Caledon has found some gems moving forward with the playoffs coming up.

In the second period of the game, the Otters settled in and created some good chances. The Golden Hawks were forced to neutralize penalties that kept the score line comfortable at 3-1.

Then a fight broke out. Otters goaltender Mitchell Jones slashed Daniel Butt a few times in front of his goal.

Butt returned to Jones’ blue ice to retaliate and the boys dropped the gloves. The officials allowed both players to land punches and tackle each other down on the ice before breaking it up.

Butt and Jones were both ejected from the game. Logan Woodrow came in to replace Jones.

The Hawks tested Woodrow’s skills heavily in the second period. Woodrow was up to the challenge, keeping out a flurry of pucks for half of the period, until Marc Bottero had enough.

On the power play, Bottero sniped a rocket past the glove of Woodrow for his 16th goal of the season.

In the third period, Laverty was the architect of the fifth goal. He slipped the puck across the crease to Nathaniel Mott for his first of the year.

Laverty scored his second of the night shortly after, of course, on the power play.

He moved in past the hashmarks to the left of Woodrow, stick handled the puck, moving it quickly in front of the goaltender’s eyes before releasing it top shelf.

The 19-year-old Laverty finished the contest with two goals and one assist. 20-year-old, Small finished with one goal and three assists on the night.

Laverty shared his emotions before the game.

Laverty said, “I obviously had a little bit of nerves, not knowing what to expect. But, once the first shift got out of the way everything settled down and I just played my game.”

With regards to welcoming him in, Laverty could not express enough gratitude towards his teammates.

Laverty was welcomed, “with open arms, it has been great. They’re a great bunch of guys. I am excited to get these next games rolling here.”

Head Coach Stan Kondrotas, spoke highly of the boys who made their debut’s.

“Deaglan Small who we got from Stayner. Kid has all sorts of vision and skill and you can’t teach that stuff. He brings a lot to our team and everybody is starting to buy in a little bit more.”

“Brennan Laverty, he played out in in New Brunswick, Junior A. He came back, I was lucky enough to get my hands on him and he showed some nice hands out there that is for sure,” explained Kondrotas.

The Caledon Golden Hawks prepare for a tough stretch ahead this week. The boys travel out to Stayner on Thursday, on the road in Alliston on Friday before returning home to play Stayner at home this Sunday.

Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. Sunday in Caledon East.

