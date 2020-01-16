Town looking for nominations as Community Recognition Night looms

January 16, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

Several residents of the Caledon community shine bright with their dedication and hard work to provide support, updates, information and general leadership within the community.

The Town of Caledon is giving those an opportunity to nominate who you think shines the brightest.

Community Recognition Night allows Mayor Allan Thompson, as well as members of Council, to honour and celebrate the hard work and achievements of the volunteers we have in Caledon.

The Community Recognition Night is broken down into two award sections. Volunteer Service and Citizen Achievement.

Caledon residents are able to nominate other residents who they feel should be celebrated for their hard work within the community.

For Volunteer Service section of recognition, members of the community can be nominated for their roles in:

• Community and social services

• Environmental leadership

• Sports and recreation

• Arts and Culture

For Citizen Achievement, residents can be nominated for:

• Sports Achievement

• Arts and culture

• Distinguished Citizen

“It’s so important that we recognize and celebrate the extraordinary contributions and achievements of our residents; they are the very fabric of our communities and a key part of the Caledon story,” says Mayor Allan Thompson.

The Community Recognition Night was created in 1984, and used to be called the Caledon Celebration of Volunteers. Format and scope of the event has changed throughout the years but the focus has remained intact to celebrate member of the community who contributed their time and effort to better others and reached levels of achievements.

The Awards event will take place during National Volunteer Week on April 19 – 25.

For more information, please visit caledon.ca/crn.

Readers Comments (0)