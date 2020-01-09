Driver sustains fatal injuries in collision on Healey Road

On Thursday, June 13, 2019, at approximately 5:10 p.m., officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment received a call of a two-vehicle collision on Healey Road, east of Innis Lake Road, in the Town of Caledon.

The driver of one of the involved vehicles, Lucilia Defatima Duarte Santo, 48-years-old, of Brampton sustained fatal injuries in the collision and had been identified as the deceased.

Three other involved persons were transported to a hospital with injuries varying from serious to life-threatening.

As a result of the police investigation, the driver of the pickup truck, Mitchell Linton, 27, of Brampton, was charged with following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada:

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm X two counts.

The accused party is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 2nd, 2020, to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP major crime unit makes

an arrest in robbery investigation

On Friday, December 20th, 2019, at approximately 12:38 a.m. officers from Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a reported gunpoint robbery in the area of McCreary Trail and Landsbridge Street in Bolton.

Information was received that the victim was confronted by a known suspect, threatened with a gun, and stole the victim’s watch and necklace. The suspect was seen getting into a silver vehicle and fleeing the area.

Officers located the suspect vehicle with a female driver inside. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen from Toronto earlier.

As a result, a young person, 17, of Brampton was arrested and charged with:

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 13th, 2020 to answer to the charge.

Following a police investigation involving Caledon Major Crime Unit, the outstanding suspect was identified as Dyllan Ali, 19, of Brampton.

On Tuesday, December 31st, 2019, ALI was arrested by Peel Regional Police Service and charged by Caledon OPP with the following offences:

• Robbery using firearm;

• Fail to comply with recognizance X two counts;

• Fail to comply with sentence;

• Pointing a firearm;

• Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, and

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date to answer to the charges.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

Three youths arrested and stolen

vehicle recovered after traffic complaint

Members of the Caledon and Dufferin OPP Detachments with the assistance of the Orangeville Police Service were able to recover a stolen vehicle and arrest three youths in Orangeville.

At approximately 1:15pm police were called due to an erratic driving motor vehicle. Officers were able to intercept this vehicle and followed it into Orangeville where officers stopped the vehicle in the area of Town Line and Alexander Street.

One occupant was arrested at scene while two other occupants fled and were eventually arrested in the area a short time later.

A 17 year old from Aurora has been charged with:

• Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

• Fail to Comply with Recognizance x 2

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

• Possession of Break In Instruments

• Driving a vehicle with no license

A 17 year old from Aurora has been charged with:

• Fail to Comply with Recognizance x 2

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

• Possession of Break In Instruments

A 16 year old from Newmarket has been charged with:

• Fail to Comply with Recognizance x 4

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

• Possession of Break In Instruments

All accused have been held for a bail hearing and will appear in Brampton Provincial Court on January 4, 2020.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers

at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Caledon Festive RIDE and impaired

driving results for 2019

The Festive RIDE campaign is a highly effective road safety initiative that has taken numerous impaired drivers off Caledon roadways, and educated the public about the dangers of driving impaired – by alcohol or drugs. This year’s OPP Festive RIDE Campaign ran from November 23, 2019 to January 2, 2020.

The officers from the Caledon Detachment OPP have:

• participated in 133 RIDE events;

• charged 18 drivers with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and

• issued 15 warn-range (3, 7 or 30-day) driver’s licence suspensions.

In 2019, 144 impaired drivers were charged with 226 impaired driving related offenses by Caledon OPP.

The OPP remains committed to ensuring Ontario roads are safe from alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired drivers.

