York 9 FC secures more players for 2020

January 2, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ROBERT BELARDI

York9 FC continues their signing spree securing five more players through 2020.

Last week it was the fullback duo Morey Doner and Diyaeddine Abzi signing their deals.

This time, Emilio Estevez, Roger Thompson, Joseph Di Chiara, Kyle Porter and Colm Vance secure their spots in the club.

Head Coach Jimmy Brennan is excited for all these young men set to rejoin the Nine Stripes.

Brennan said in a press release, “Emilio is a kid that caught my attention the second I saw him at the #GotGame Trials in 2018. Roger, is an important part of our backline. He brings a big presence both physically and as a leader.”

“Joe and Kyle are such important parts of our midfield and they found success in our strategies last year. Colm is a great player to have in the locker room and on the training ground.”

Former midfielder for A Lyga club Jonava in Lithuania, Joseph Di Chiara, expressed his excitement to return in a York9 FC uniform next season.

“I’m very excited for next year. Staying home to play was something I wanted to do since I came back from Lithuania last year,” he said.

Last season, York9 finished third overall. Head Coach Jimmy Brennan’s tactics of attacking soccer worked well with the group that was in front of him.

Di Chiara is anxious to see what next season entails under Brennan.

“His new ideas for season 2 would probably be something I’m looking forward to. Playing style, tactics, training sessions. To see him mix it up is always refreshing.”

In 28 games, York9 FC scored 39 goals and conceding 37.

The fall competition was a much stronger outing for York9. Their third-place finish saw seven wins, two draws and nine losses.

In the fall competition it was a different scenario. In 10 matches, York9 earned two victories, five draws and three defeats resulting in a sixth-place finish.

“I think my injury at the beginning of last year as well as the absence of Roger hurt the squad early. But a good pre-season, staying injury free will benefit us early next year.”

York9 FC has 12 players returning next year. Earlier on Simon Karlsson-Adjei, Wataru Murofoshi, Manuel Aparicio, Nathan Ingham and Luca Gasparotto signed their contracts as well.

Out of all 12 players, 9 are Canadian. Thornhill, Bradford, Missisauga and more host these young men coming from nearby neighbourhoods to compete in Canada’s competition.

According to York9 FC’s soccer profile, 60,000 registered soccer players compete in York region alone, with high hopes, of providing these players with a means to become professional.

As stated by the Canadian Premier League, a roster must consist of greater than 50% of Canadians, with six Canadian players in the starting lineup.

The plans continue further, with the hopes of growing the league to 26 teams by the World Cup year of 2026 and the likes of a second division stemming from this. Just like the European leagues.

York9 FC hosted a U-21 Identification Camp Open Trial from December 19-21. Players born in the years between 1999-2003 from all across Ontario attended.

Readers Comments (0)