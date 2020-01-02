Caledon OPP Festive RIDE leads to drug arrest

On Monday, December 30th, 2019, at approximately 3:14 a.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were conducting a Festive RIDE spot check in the area of Highway 50 and Parr Boulevard in Bolton.

A traffic stop was conducted to check for driver’s sobriety. During the traffic stop, the officers learned that the driver had a substantial amount of cannabis, cocaine and fentanyl.

As a result, the driver and passenger were arrested and charged accordingly.

Ashour Magsud, 19, of Toronto, was charged with: Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Nataly Nissan, 22, of Brampton, was charged with: Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling; Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl; Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, and Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000.

Both accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 27th, 2020, to answer to the charges.

Officer witnesses collision,

arrests driver

An officer from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment arrested and charged a driver with dangerous driving after witnessing a collision on Mayfield Road.

On Sunday, December 29th, 2019, at approximately 00:16 a.m., an officer was on general patrol in the area of Hurontario Street and Mayfield Road in the Town of Caledon. The officer observed a white sedan travelling westbound on Mayfield Road at a high rate of speed. The vehicle continued travelling erratically, passing other vehicles.

The vehicle was then observed in the distance making contact with another car, losing control and rolling over into the field west of Van Kirk Drive.

The officer responded and assisted all the parties involved.

The driver of the white sedan was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result, Gurvir Dhiman, 19, of Brampton, was charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

The accused is expected to appear at the Orangeville Court of Justice on January 23, 2020, to answer to the charge.

OPP make arrest following

suspicious person call

On Friday, December 20th, 2019, at approximately 3:10 p.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have made an arrest after responding to a suspicious person call for service in the area of Airport Road north of Mayfield Road in the Town of Caledon.

Information was received that an unknown male suspect wearing a black mask was seen attempting to enter a vehicle nearby. When the suspect was confronted by area residents, the masked suspect immediately fled the scene.

Officers attended the area and were able to track the suspect to a nearby field. After a foot pursuit, the suspect was located and placed under arrest.

As a result of the investigation, Kadeem Annakie, 29, of Brampton has been charge with: Mischief; Possession of break in instruments, and Disguise with intent.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 23, 2020 to answer to the charges.

If you have any information in relation to this incident, contact Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Don’t leave unattended

cars running during winter

On Wednesday, December 11th, 2019, at about 6:06 a.m., officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment received a call for a theft of motor vehicle in the parking lot of a business located in the area of King Street and Queen Street in Bolton.

The owner of the vehicle advised that the vehicle was left running with the keys in the center console, while the owner quickly ran inside a coffee shop to get a beverage. Upon returning, the owner noticed that the vehicle was gone.

Shortly thereafter, information was received that the stolen vehicle was located in Brampton. The vehicle was returned to the owner, however the owner’s wallet and a dash camera are still outstanding.

Upon reviewing security footage, officers were able to determine that three suspects were involved in the car theft:

Suspect 1: male, 20-30 years old, tan or light brown skin, black medium length beard; wearing a black jacket, with a white undershirt, camo pants, white sneakers, grey ball cap.

Suspect 2: male, 20-30 years old, tan or light brown skin, medium length black beard; wearing a black jacket with reflective stripes around the shoulder, black pants and black shoes, green toque.

Suspect 3: male, 20-30 years old, white or tan skin, wearing eye glasses, black moustache, red winter jacket, red hat, black gloves, black pants with a white stripe down the side, black Adidas shoes.

Suspect vehicle: white Jeep Grand Cherokee, newer model (2017-2019).

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in relation to this incident, contact Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Caledon OPP reminds residents to never leave an unattended vehicle running.

Also, Keep your vehicle locked; Never leave your car keys inside; Close all windows, and Keep valuables out of sight.

First snowmobile fatality,

OPP issues warning to public

With mild temperatures forecast for many parts of the province into the holidays, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) are warning snowmobilers to stay off closed OFSC trails. The OPP is also urging riders to stay off frozen waterways as they too remain unsafe.

The OPP responded to its first snowmobile fatality of the season earlier this month after a man lost control of his snowmobile. The tragic death is the latest reminder that snowmobiling comes with an unpredictable environment and unique set of risks.

Excessive speed, driving too fast for the conditions losing control and alcohol are among the top contributing factors in OPP-investigated snowmobile fatalities every season.

Snowmobilers are reminded to regularly check the OFSC Inter! active Trail Guide for real-time trail availability information over the holidays and throughout the season. OFSC prescribed trails are subject to laws governed under the Ontario Motorized Snow Vehicles Act and enforced by police throughout the province.

The OPP remains committed to saving lives on Ontario highways, waterways and trails.

The OFSC wants to remind snowmobilers to Go Safe when they Go Snowmobiling Ontario.

Local home ransacked

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a residential break and enter that occurred on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at about 5:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a residential alarm on Snellview Boulevard, and found that the rear window was smashed and bedrooms were ransacked.

Officers arrived on scene within minutes, however the suspect(s) were able to get away with approximately $30,000 worth of jewellery, cash and Christmas presents.

Caledon OPP is asking residents in the area of Mayfield Road and Kennedy Road to check their security cameras for suspicious people, vehicles or activity on Sunday, December 22nd between 5:00-5:45 p.m. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this break and enter, please call the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

When to report suspicious activity?

People in or around buildings or areas who do not appear to be conducting legitimate business;

Vehicles driving slowly and aimlessly through neighborhoods, around schools or parking lots;

People peering into parked vehicles that are not their own;

People who change their behavior when they notice they have been seen.

Be able to explain to the 911 call taker why the behaviour you are seeing, or hearing is suspicious. What gives you the feeling that a crime is in progress or about to occur? Call 911 and let our call takers evaluate and respond to whatever information you may provide.

