Council golf tournament provides a ‘generous’ donation to flying museum

January 2, 2020

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

The Caledon Community Council Golf Tournament (CCCGT) provided a generous donation of a whopping $77,000 towards the development of a hangar extension at the Great War Flying Museum, in hopes to provide more attractions for more and new visitors, to improve safety, and create a bigger space for events.

The Great War Flying Museum is a non-profit organization founded in 1970 and is run by the Ontario Aviation Historical Society. The museum is the last living museum that honours World War One veterans by keeping the history alive.

The funds raised through the tournament will cover more than half of the costs associated with the hangar extension project. In total, the Great Flying Museum is working to reach a total fundraisng goal of $140,000

“The Great War Flying Museum is already one of Caledon’s most popular destinations, both for visitors, students and local residents,” said Councillor Nick DeBoer, Chair of the Caledon Council Community Golf Tournament. “The expanded facility will give them the ability to create more programming, host more events, reach more people…and continue to preserve and honour the memory of our veterans.”

According to the museum’s website, the Great War Flying Museum presents different aspects and perspectives of the time during World War One through photographs, posters, clothing and of course, aircraft and workshops. Flags are hung and weaponry from the war are on display.

“Our aim is to keep alive, by preservation and education, the memory of those daring young men who served Canada so valiantly, and all the brave young men who pioneered military aviation,” says Curator and Vice President of the Great War Flying Museum, Natalie McHaffie, on their website.

The museum is volunteer run and has been active in the Brampton and Caledon community for nearly 50 years. Reproduction projects and aircrafts are displayed in the hangar, along with several other historic artifacts. Th hangar at the Great War Flying Museum have been locations with movie productions such as The Aviator and TV series, Bishop Girls.

““The expansion will help us expand our capacity and continue our mission to educate and raise awareness of the contribution of veterans,” said McHaffie. “We will be able to keep all our aircraft on site for public viewing during peak summer months, do maintenance and construction year-round, upgrade public amenities, including an accessible washroom, create dedicated fire exit routes, safely store our archives and materials, host more events and accommodate larger bus-sized tour groups.”

The construction of the hangar extension is currently underway and is scheduled to be completed the summer of 2020. The Great War Flying Museum has scheduled a tentative grand opening on Sunday June 21, 2020.

The Caledon Community Council Golf Tournament generously contributes to several community organizations such as Raising the Roof, who received $64,000 towards the renovation of a heritage home in 2018 for adults living with disabilities. In 2017, CCCGT contributed to the Bolton Camp by funding $91,300 to renovate an accommodation building that holds more than 300 people. CCCGT also funds several scholarships for post-secondary students to apply for $1,000 scholarships from the 2019 Golf Tournament.

To learn more about the Great War Flying Museum, please visit greatwarflyingmuseum.org. For more information about the Caledon Community Council Golf Tournament visit caledon.ca.

