Three parties arrested, 36 charges laid after thefts from cars

December 19, 2019 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police arrested three parties in relation to multiple thefts from cars throughout Caledon that occurred in the last two months.

On Tuesday, December 10th, 2019, the Caledon CSCU executed a search warrant at a Mississauga motel, which resulted in the seizure of numerous stolen IDs, credit cards, cheques, tools, cash and drugs.

The following parties were arrested and charged:

Liam Giblin-Pound, 23, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with:

• Theft Under $5000 from a motor vehicle x three counts;

• Trespassing at night x two counts;

• Fraud under $5000 x three counts;

• Use of credit card x three counts;

• Carrying concealed weapon, and

• Possession property obtained by crime under $5000.

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 9th, 2020 to answer to the charges.

Ashley Stokman, 24, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with:

• Possession property obtained by crime under $5000,

• Fail to comply with probation order x two counts.

The accused party will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 9th, 2020 to answer to the charges

Kyle See, 23, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with:

• Theft Under $5000 from a motor vehicle x four counts;

• Trespassing at night x three counts;

• Fraud under $5000 x three counts;

• Fail to comply with probation order x four counts;

• Carrying concealed weapon;

• Use of credit card x three counts;

• Possession of a schedule I substance – methamphetamine, and

• Possession property obtained by crime under $5000.

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in relation to this investigation, please call the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Caledon opp warns residents

not to leave unattended

cars running in winter

On Wednesday, December 11th, 2019, at about 6:06 a.m., officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment received a call for a theft of motor vehicle in the parking lot of a business located in the area of King Street and Queen Street in Bolton.

The owner of the vehicle advised that the vehicle was left running with the keys in the center console, while the owner quickly ran inside a coffee shop to get a beverage. Upon returning, the owner noticed that the vehicle was gone.

Shortly thereafter, information was received that the stolen vehicle was located in Brampton. The vehicle was returned to the owner, however the owner’s wallet and a dash camera are still outstanding.

Upon reviewing security footage, officers were able to determine that three suspects were involved in the car theft:

• Suspect 1: male, 20-30 years old,! tan or light brown skin, black medium length beard; wearing a black jacket, with a white undershirt, camo pants, white sneakers, grey ball cap.

• Suspect 2: male, 20-30 years old, tan or light brown skin, medium length black beard; wearing a black jacket with reflective stripes around the shoulder, black pants and black shoes, green toque.

• Suspect 3: male, 20-30 years old, white or tan skin, wearing eye glasses, black moustache, red winter jacket, red hat, black gloves, black pants with a white stripe down the side, black Adidas shoes.

• Suspect vehicle: white Jeep Grand Cherokee, newer model (2017-2019).

The investigation is ongoing. If you ha! ve any information in relation to this incident, contact Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

Caledon OPP reminds residents to never leave an unattended vehicle running.

Also,

• Keep your vehicle locked;

• Never leave your car keys inside;

• Close all windows, and

Keep valuables out of sight.

Early morning crash leads to

impaired driving charges

Members of the Dufferin County Ontario Provincial Police with the assistance of Shelburne and District Fire Department and Dufferin County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) attended an early morning vehicle collision on Highway 89 east of Shelburne at approximately 8:00am.

The collision involved a passenger vehicle and a transport truck. One driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

As a result of the collision Bruce Weatherhead, 59-years-old of Shelburne has been charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol over 80

The accused will appear in January at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges.

The Dufferin OPP want to remind drivers that there is no safe amount of alcohol to consume before getting behind the wheel of a motor vehicle. If you see or suspect someone is driving while impaired, either by alcohol or drugs, contact 911 immediately.

Outsmart ‘porch pirates’

this holiday season

With holiday shopping season upon us, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding the public to beware of “porch pirates”. Porch pirates are thieves who steal packages that are left at someone’s house when they are not home to accept the parcel.

Some tips to help keep delivered packages safe:

Track deliveries online and try to be home at the time a package is delivered.

Ask a trusted friend or neighbour to receive your package at the time of delivery.

If allowed by an employer, have the packages delivered to your work.

Some stores provide a pickup-in-store service that allows you to pick up items from a nearer location.

Consider installing a motion-detection home security system that records video and sends immediate notice of activity to your cell phone.

If packages are stolen from your home, report the incident to your local police and the shipping company. If you see suspicious activity in your community contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Readers Comments (0)