Rare owl draws dozens of bird-watchers to Schomberg last week

December 19, 2019   ·   0 Comments

Written By MARK PAVILONS

A rare bird sighting in Schomberg drew quite a bit of attention last week, as word got out.

A Northern Hawk-Owl has been seen around the village for a few weeks now, but once word got out, birders from far and wide visited the area near the Dufferin Marsh, catching a rare glimpse of the owl.

Local residents were trying to avoid wide-spread awareness to protect the bird and the local habitat. Residents urge visitors to respect the bird and the Dufferin Marsh.

A throng of birders and photographers lined Dr. Kay Drive last week snapping photos of the owl.

It’s rare to see this bird so far south. It is one of the few owls that is neither nocturnal nor crepuscular, being active only during the day. One resident reported it’s behaving normally by hunting and it’s also been seen preening itself, an indication that it’s not stressed. It also appears quite healthy.

The northern hawk-owl resembles a hawk in appearance and in behavior. It’s one of the least studied and poorly understood birds in North America.



         

