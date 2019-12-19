Become immersed in performance at Being There Audio

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

There’s a lot more to it than just listening to music at Being There. Audio in Orangeville.

Store owner Peter Wolter has a real philosophy when it comes to placing a vinyl disk on a turntable and taking in the sounds of a performance.

He’s not about the sale, but very much about the benefit of bringing your favourite artist into ‘your concert hall.’

Peter has had a life-long interest in audio and strives to help customers achieve a sound at home that is just like ‘being there’ at a live concert.

He opened Being There. Audio on Broadway just over four years ago after realizing there was a need in the region for an audio store that sold quality products and specialized in audio.

“I wanted the store to offer what I call ‘accessible products,” he explained. “I wanted to embrace the new generation as well as the baby boomers that are coming back to actually listening. What I do offer is good old-fashioned service and advice and even more important is the notion of thoughtfulness.”

Peter doesn’t simply sell audio systems. He takes an interest in each customer, learning what their needs are, and even discussing the room the system will be placed in so he knows how to achieve the best quality sound.

“If you’re trying to create a system for yourself that is engaging, it requires thought,” Peter explained. “I offer the ability to walk in the customer’s shoes and work within their budget and their needs and what they are looking for. Typically, clients will spend more time buying an audio system than they will a car. You want to get it right because if you don’t, you won’t be engaged. I like to build a system or component that allows people to have a joyful experience. At the end of the day, I sell joy. Music delivers that.”

With a renewed interest in vinyl, many people are again finding their old LPs and want to listen to the music they loved so much. Vinyl holds a very special nostalgic attachment for many people. It has also attracted a big fan base of younger customers who appreciate the warm quality that vinyl delivers.

“It’s a way of connecting with what was important in your life at one time,” Peter said, of taking out your own LPs, placing them on a turntable and reading the liner notes.

The store has a wide selection of quality audio components and is gaining such a good reputation that many customers travel from outside of the region to visit the store.

There is a nice array of turntables, and audio components. For those who appreciate the quality and tone of ‘tube design’ components, there is a selection of modern tube amplifiers, as well as quality speakers.

A visit to Being There. Audio will provide you with superb customer service, a welcoming environment, and specialized knowledge of all things audio.

You can turn your special room at home into your own personal concert hall and become part of the performance.

