Younger, youngest Little Women enjoying their first engagement

December 12, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By CONSTANCE SCRAFIELD

Alex Ugolini and Kiara-Lynn McKenna are the youngest members of the cast currently performing in Little Women at Theatre Orangeville until December 22.

Respectively, 17 and 12 years old, they come to the show with plenty of chances to have been on a stage in other shows but, for both of them, this is their first professional engagement.

Kiara has participated in several productions with Orangeville Music Theatre (OMT): “I was Alice in Alice in Wonderland,” she told the Citizen. “I did a bunch of shows with OMT and then, I came to Young Company and I was Matilda in Matilda this summer. Now, this is my first professional show – I’m really excited to buy Christmas presents myself for my family instead of my mom buying them for me.”

Kiara attends Caledon Central Public School, a middle school in Caledon Village, where she is in grade seven.

While Alex also went to Caledon Central, her early years at school were spent at the Alton Public School, an arts-inclusive school well known for the stunning young artists and actors who come from there.

“When I was going to Alton, there was no community theatre or school shows but Alton was more demanding. Chunks of our days were spent rehearsing and it was close to my house. It was a small school. My dad was really involved with the school.”

Alex was going to Alton Public School when students were still attending the original four-room school, built in 1874. At a time during the mid 20th Century, there was talk of closing it but the community came together to resist and it was decided to make it an arts school and keep it going. Until 2013, it was one of the very few pioneer schools still in use. However, a new school was finally built right beside it, with no intention to tear the old one down.

“I did the roles of Dorthy and Wendy when I was going to Alton,” she told us. “I took two courses during the summer after because I wanted to be in the drama section of Mayfield [Secondary School]”

Mayfield is also an arts school, where Alex is currently enrolled in grade 12.

“I couldn’t be in the Christmas show at school this year,” she remarked, “since I’m in this show. And I’m part time at school too, right now while we’re doing this.”

Outside of school, Kiara informed us, “I’m taking vocal lessons from TriTone [Music Studio].”

“And I teach at PS Studio [Pamela Scott, Demetriou],” Alec added.

For Kiara, “Theatre as a whole, my favourite part of the whole experience is the people. I went to the volunteers party [the evening before this interview].

“I started in the theatre because I wasn’t doing anything after school. I liked it a lot and, so, we just kept going and it led us here.”

There were definite differences between community theatre and the demands of professional theatre at Theatre Orangeville.

“In the community theatre, there were also many little kids but it was not as difficult and demanding. Here I’m surrounded by nice people.” Not only that but – “And I get paid real money.”

Alex’s plans for her future are mixed: “I’m interested in continuing with acting but more toward film,” she speculated. “My parents like the theatre. My dad is on the Board of Directors for Theatre Orangeville. He’s very supportive. I don’t know if I would totally distance myself from live performance. Totally, you have to be on your toes.”

At this stage of her life, Kiara is convinced, “I love the theatre – I’m not specially interested in anything else. When the Alton class moved to Caledon Central, there was only one boy,” she observed. “All girls and just one boy – it was funny.”

She added, “If you mess up in film, they can do a re-take. There are moments in the theatre, when things happen and you have to fix it on the stage. It’s nice to feel your character a lot.”

For the immediate future in Alex’s life, she told us, “I’ve applied to university to study psychology.”

Little Women at Theatre Orangeville, adapted as a musical, was scripted by Nancy Early, with the songs, music and lyrics, by Jim Betts. This adaptation is a fresh approach to the well loved tale by Louisa May Alcott that keeps true to the feeling and flow of the book. The musical’s story takes place during a year in the lives of the sisters, their mother and venerable great Aunt of the March family, with their father away ministering to the soldiers in the Civil War.

Across from their house, the cast is completed with their wealthy neighbour, Mr. Laurence, his grandson and the young man’s tutor. It is filled with songs you might find yourself singing later, heartbreak and great love.

Little Women runs until December 22.

For tickets and information, go to the Box Office, 87 Broadway or the Information Centre at Buena Vista Drive at Highway 10; telephone 519-942-3423 or online atwww.theatreorangeville.ca

Readers Comments (0)