Golden Hawks take one goal loss in tight game with Alliston

December 12, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It was a fast paced game with plenty of opportunities to score when the Caledon Golden Hawks went on the road to take on the Alliston Hornets at the New Tecumseth Recreation Complex in Alliston on Friday, December 7.

Good goaltending on both ends of the ice kept the scoring to a minimum in all three periods.

It didn’t take long for the scoreboard to light up when the Hornets scored the opening goal at 3:50 into the first period.

That was followed up with a second Alliston goal just 34 seconds later to make it a 2 – 0 game.

The Hawks pulled it together and played a solid first period.

The second frame again saw a fast pace game with lots of end to end action.

Caledon’s Aidan Jones got the only second period goal when he hit the back of the Alliston net at 3:07 into the period.

It was a tied game early in the third period when Chris Thistel took the feed from Nathaniel Mott and scored.

The tie was broken just over three minutes later when the Hornets got the go-ahead goal on an unassisted effort to make it a 3 -2 game with almost 14 minutes left to play.

The Hawks put out a good effort in the final minutes trying to even things up, but that’s all they could do for the night and they had to settle for a loss.

It was a clean game with the Hawks taking only four minutes in minor penalties for the night and a first period misconduct.

The Alliston squad spent six minutes in the box on minors.

Hawks goalie, Jason Cumbo took 37 shots on net making 34 saves for the night. Alliston took 36 shots on net making it a pretty even night.

At the midway mark in the season, the Alliston Hornets are leading the North Carruthers Division of the PJHL with a 19 – 5 record including two overtime losses, and 41 points.

The Stayner Siskins are in second place with an 18 – 7 record and 36 points.

They are followed by the Schomberg Cougars with 31 points and the Orillia Terriers with 29 points.

The Golden Hawks are in fifth place after the weekend with a 10 – 14 – 1 record including two overtime losses.

The Golden Hawks will be back on home ice this Sunday, December 15, when they will host the Alliston Hornets at the Caledon East arena.

Game time is 7:00 p.m.

