Caledon OPP continue to investigate December home invasion in Bolton

December 12, 2019 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment and Major Crime Unit are investigating a home invasion that occurred last week in Bolton.

On Thursday, December 5th, 2019 at approximately 6:56 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for the report of possible break and enter on Cedargrove Road.

Investigation revealed that unknown suspects gained entry into the home where a confrontation occurred between the home owner and the suspects.

As a result, the home owner sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The suspect vehicle involved in the incident is described as a white Dodge pickup truck with extended cab. It was last seen traveling on Cedargrove Road towards Harvest Moon Drive.

Three male suspects were seen in the vehicle – two of them were wearing all black, and one was wearing an orange top.

Caledon OPP is asking the residents to check their security cameras for suspicious people, vehicles or activity on Thursday, December 5th, between 6:00 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this incident, please call the Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS). Being anonymous, you will not be required to testify in court and information you provide may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Impaired driver attempts to flee

RIDE stop in caledon

On Monday, December 9th, 2019, at about 10:23 p.m., uniformed officers from the Caledon OPP were conducting a RIDE spot check in the area Kennedy Road and Bonneiglen Farm Boulevard.

Officers stopped a vehicle during the RIDE initiative, and while speaking to the driver they determined that the driver consumed alcohol, and that further investigation was required. The driver suddenly sped up and fled the RIDE spot check travelling at a high rate of speed northbound on Kennedy Road.

The officers followed the suspect to McLaughlin Road and King Street, where the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. The officers continued following the suspect on foot; the suspect was successfully apprehended by the officers and placed under arrest.

As a result, Chris Persad, 28, of Brampton was charged with:

Operation while impaired;

Refusal to comply with demand;

Flight from peace officer;

Operation while prohibited;

Dangerous Driving;

Fail to comply with recognizance X four counts;

Fail to comply with conditions of undertaking given by Officer in Charge;

Driving while under suspension;

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor;

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available;

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle;

Fail to have insurance card, and

Enter premises when entry prohibited.

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Orangeville Court of Justice.

Two more impaired driving

charges laid

Two more impaired drivers were taken off Caledon roads by the officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On Tuesday, December 10th, 2019, at about 6:47 p.m., officers from the Caledon OPP Community Response Unit were conducting a Festive RIDE spot check in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard in the town of Caledon.

While speaking to one of the drivers, officers determined that the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was then asked to provide a sample of his breath into the approved roadside screening device, which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was transported to the Caledon Detachment OPP, where further tests were conducted.

As a result, Robert Woodward, 52, of Guelph, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs; Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor, and Possess unmarked fine cut tobacco.

Later that evening, at approximately 9:44 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Highway 9 and Highway 50. The officers attended the area and were able to locate the vehicle in question.

As a result of the investigation, the driver was placed under arrest and transported to Caledon Detachment OPP for further breath tests.

Sean Fewer, 55, of Scugog Township, was charged with the following: Operation while impaired, and Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs.

Both accused parties are expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on December 19, 2019, to answer to the charges.

If you are out celebrating, do so responsibly. If you drink, don’t drive. Choose another way to get home safely.

See an impaired driver? Call 911.

