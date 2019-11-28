There’s lots going on over Christmas in Caledon

Written By CONSTANCE SCRAFIELD

With a view to offering our readers the chance to catch as much of the happenings for the Yule season that are on in Caledon, the Citizen has gathered a list of events and concerts with some news of what people are doing to make your spirits bright.

Lunch with Santa at Downey’s Farm Market on Heart Lake Road, happens every Saturday from November 30 to December 14. Tickets are sold according to time slots for lunch and taking photos with Santa (bring your own camera). Downey’s is a farm market, also selling Christmas trees, and wreaths, bakery goods, free range turkeys and more. For tickets to the lunch call, 905-838-2990 or online Lunch with Santa@Dowey’s Farm

December 1 is a welcome to the first annual Victorian Garden’s Holiday Market. This is being hosted by the the ladies at the Victorian Garden Medical Spa and Healing Arts Studio, Barbara Blonska and Magda Papierz. They have owned this establishment for three years. The one-day market and schmooze will be set up within their indoors premises, 15879 Airport Road, which is half way in the stretch of road between Foodland and the Four Corners, on the east side of Airport Road.

Deborah Kolody, owner of Visions in the Woods, has put the event together as a result of a good idea coming late but still entirely viable, told the Citizen, “The market is comprised of 20 or vendors, with their beautiful wares of food, herbs, gifts including hand made knits, toys. This is the first annual Holiday Market for the Spa and we hope there’ll be many more.

“They’re running it as a fund raiser for Bethell Hospice Foundation.”

She explained, “The Medical Spa is in the front of the building and they renovated the back, so there’s a fair bit of space indoors to allow for such an event. Gourmandissmo is participating and they are also donating proceeds to Bethell Hospice Foundation; Glen Echo donating arrangements. We’re selling them and proceeds go to BHF.

“The services at the spa are unique; they use high end skin products and essential oils. There is also a vendor with aroma therapy products.

“The spa is serving hot beverages outside on the veranda. It came together beautifully as though it was meant to be.

“Barbara and Magda have been in business for three years ,” Ms. Kolody, who is also taking part as a vendor, told us, “Some of these vendors, the things they make are just fantastic, clothing\ and more. It’s really nice to have the community come and see what they’re doing. The spa is just across the street from Larry Street and the timing for this is 11:00 to 4:00 p.m.There’s an hourly door prize; the vendors have been really generous. People can check them out at victoriangardenspa.com/events.”

This weekend, November 30 to December 1, the Grinch is returning to the Alton Mill Arts Centre for another weekend of photos with the kids, the grown ups or whoever loves him. Additionally, the Mill will feature special artisan markets on the main floors. You can find “creative, hand-made gifts throughout all of the Mill’s artist studios and galleries.”

A long time contributor to music in Caledon, the Caledon Concert Band, is performing its holiday matinee concert on Sunday December 8, at the Caledon East Community Complex.

Rob Kinnear, conductor of the band for 35 years, told the Citizen, “The title this year is Christmas Traditions. We’ll play 36 holiday favourites, which includes both sacred and secular carols.

“Many of these are contained within the long piece we’re doing: which will come at the of the concert, A Christmas Festival. It contains 13 pieces: Come all ye faithful, Little town of Betlehem and Jingle Bells are a few of them. We mix it up sacred and secular.”

He said, “We will have audience participation with song sheets. People are encouraged to sing along. With A Christmas Festival, there are little runs of music between each carol and they will have the words for following. We do basically one verse of each one.

“This is a tradition that we’ve been doing ever since I ‘ve been conducting that group,” Kinnear continued. “

We’ve been 15 years in the Caledon East Community Centre. We rehearse there Wednesday evenings at 7:pm to 9:30p.m. We’re always welcoming new members, whether they have an instrument or not. We will find one or help them rent one.”

He remarked simply that, after 35 years, “I plan to stick with it.”.

Of their upcoming Christmas Traditions concert,” he said, “There are 12 different pieces we’ll be playing; there is an intermission; refreshments. The concert is set up cafe style. So, if anyone wants to reserve a table of eight, call Maureen on 905- 951- 7979.”

He praised the band for, “We are a mentoring band; younger players and even beginners of all ages will sit by an older player and learn. We’re a family band because we’ve got quite a few families involved. One family has five members in the band.”

Christmas Traditions is on Sunday, December 8 at 2:00 pm. For tickets, call Maureen or other band members.

On December 7th only, back at the Alton Mill, their Rare Threads (gallery) “will host a special pop up Holiday Shopping with Linda Lundström.”

Guests will have the opportunity to be “fitted for made-to-measure coats by the local, trend-setting team behind the high fashion outerwear company…” You receive a gift for making a purchase..

There is a Holiday Skate in Caledon East, on December 8 from 2:30 pm to 4:00pm, at the rink at 6215 Old Church Road, sponsored by Brookfield Residential and Countywide Homes. Complimentary warm drinks at the snack bar.

The Elmer Iseler Singers, born of this town and county and whose conductor, Lydia Adams, still lives and is active in this community, would love us to let you know about their plans for Christmas. These are performed in Toronto but many of you will be happy to make the 45 minute drive to see them.

First of two, on as Ms. Adams told us is: “George Frederick Handel’s timeless masterpiece, ‘Messiah’ at Yorkminster Park Baptist Church, 1585 Yonge Street, Toronto, on Friday, December 13th at 7:30 p.m. This concert is co-presented with Yorkminster Park Baptist in support of the refugee families the church is presently welcoming to Canada.

“Guest artists for this performance include Leslie Fagan, soprano; Daniel Cabena, alto; Michael Colvin, tenor and Alexander Dobson, baritone, with special guests, the Amadeus Choir and orchestra to present this spellbinding and much-loved work. Tickets are available fromelmeriselersingers.comor from Jessie Iseler at 905-880-1889.

Secondly, to finish their very extensive 2019 seasonal concerts, Ms. Adams outlined,

“On Saturday, December 14th at 8:00 p.m. The Elmer Iseler Singers will perform a program of glorious works for choir and brass at the Burlington Performing Arts Centre, 440 Locust Street in Burlington….[joining them] will be the spectacular Buzz Brass quintet from Montreal in a program of seasonal favourites, including music for choir and brass by legendary composer Howard Cable. You can even sing-along with seasonal carols!”

Tickets are available from the box office of the Burlington Arts Centre.

Lots to do in this beautiful upcoming season.

