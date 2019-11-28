The Rose Perdue Team: This mother-daughter team KNOWS CALEDON!

Rose and Stephanie – the mother-daughter RE/MAX West Realty Team! Unlike many other teams, both parties in this one have equal vested interest.

Rose has been a Real Estate professional for several years and continues to love it! For her, exceptional representation is all about knowledge and client service. The more up-to-date she is of the industry, the better she can serve her clients. Customer service remains her number ONE priority!

In addition to her business expertise, she also has a creative side stemming from her education in interior design and exposure to a family construction business – this is a great advantage for her clients. Rose’s gratifying moments are when she can support her clients through what is the biggest decision in their lives – this has resulted in her clients having peace of mind and trust. Her commitment and professional integrity has built the foundation of her long-lasting client relationships and ongoing referrals. Your decision is a personal choice – Rose has the knowledge and willingness to lead you through each step of both buying and/or selling your home. The compassion she has will make it as fun and stress-free as possible!

Once Stephanie completed university, she joined the Marriott Hotels corporation and had a very successful Operations and Sales career – both she and her many departments were recognized for exceptional service and results! After taking time to be at home with her two beautiful children, Stephanie was approached by Rose to join forces – Stephanie proudly accepted the opportunity to build this Mother-Daughter Real Estate Team!

Stephanie, being service-oriented, result driven and loyal, continues to prove that she has professional integrity, exemplary strategic and negotiating skills, along with a strong sense of enthusiasm. Stephanie is an integral part of this team and consistently represents her client’s best interests.

As a team, they consistently achieve top-producing numbers and enjoy specializing in the Caledon area. The Rose Perdue Team KNOWS Caledon!

