Impaired driver flees scene of accident in Caledon, gets arrested in Brampton

November 21, 2019 · 0 Comments

On Sunday, November 17, 2019, at approximately 7:11 a.m. uniformed officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment responded to a reported fail to remain collision in the area of Coleraine Drive and Mayfield Road in the town of Caledon.

Information was received that a motor vehicle hit a light pole at the intersection, and continued travelling westbound on Mayfield Road. The officers arrived on scene and located a piece of the front bumper from the vehicle involved in collision with the license plate still attached to it.

It was determined that the registered owner of the vehicle resides in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were notified and asked to assist with the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Mahenthiran Muthukkumaru, 52, of Brampton was arrested and charged with the following:

• Operation while impaired;

• Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs, and

• Fail to remain.

The driver received a 90-day driver’s license suspension and a 7-day vehicle impound.

The accused is expected to appear at the Orangeville Court of Justice on December 5, 2019, to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP investigate

theft of snowmobile trailer

On Saturday, November 16, 2019, at about 11:10 a.m., officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment responded to a reported theft in the area of Mississauga Road and Mayfield Road in the Town of Caledon.

The complainant advised that a snowmobile trailer was stolen sometime between 8:30 p.m. on Friday, November 15th and 10:15 a.m., on Saturday, November 16th, 2019.

The complainant stated that the trailer was loaded with the following:

• Skidoo snowmobile;

• Five travel bags for snowmobile storage;

• Four spare drive belts;

• Two spare aluminum tires;

• One tool kit;

• One scissor jack.

Caledon OPP is appealing to the public for witnesses in this theft. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Here are some safety tips to keep your outdoor recreation equipment safe:

• Purchase a wheel lock. A wheel lock is a visible deterrent and does not allow the trailer to be moved.

• Block the doors. Park your trailer so that the rear doors butt up against a wall or some other permanent structure. Combining that with a wheel lock will make it much tougher for a thief.

• Paint the top and sides of your trailer with large identifying information. This way if it is stolen it can be easily identified.

• Lock it down. Hitch, tongue and coupler locks are available to secure your trailer. Use a heavy chain and anchor cemented in place to secure your to a driveway. Trailer doors should always be secured with heavy duty locks.

Invest in security devices like alarms and tracking devices to alert you when an attempt is being made to steal your trailer.

Caledon OPP warn residents of

theft from mailboxes in community

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) want to alert area residents of thefts from communal mailboxes in the Town of Caledon.

In the last week, officers responded to two incidents involving unknown suspects breaking into and possibly stealing mail from communal mailboxes.

The following areas have been effected:

• Trailview Lane and Headwaters Road in Bolton – occurred sometime between November 9th -12th; approximately 25 individual mailboxes entered, and

• Damascus Drive and Mountainview Road in Caledon East – reported on November 16th, 2019; approximately 30 individual mailboxes entered.

Caledon OPP would like to remind area residents, if you see suspicious activity, vehicles or people at your mailbox, get the parties’ descriptions, license plates, and call 911; for non-emergencies, call 1-888-310-1122.

In addition to that, empty your mailbox daily. If you’re going away on vacation, ask friends or trusted neighbours to pick up your mail or you can also opt for Canada Post’s “hold mail” Service.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Readers Comments (0)