Annual Christmas Shoppe comes to Caledon

November 21, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

The Community Women’s Circle hosted their annual Christmas Shoppe and Bake Sale this past Saturday at the Caledon East United Church.

The event included several vendors, repeating and new, for Caledon residents to purchase for themselves, or for a Christmas gift. Guests who served a complimentary lunch hosted by the church at their ‘lunch café’ along with several goodies ready to be bought at their bake sale.

“It’s a community thing. It’s under the umbrella of the Church, but we do our own thing,” says Patricia Oliver, member of the Community Women’s Circle. “All the funds raised will go to local charities.”

The Community Women’s Circle celebrated their 10th anniversary of the Christmas Shoppe and Bake Sale. As soon as you walked through the door, there is a table for guests to fill out slips of paper for a raffle draw. Repeating and new vendors promoted their business, all in the holiday spirt for locals to shop either for friends and family, or simply for themselves.

“We support Local Charities – Meals on Wheels, Victory House, Bethel House, Santa Fund, Caledon Community Services– Heating Fund, send a child to camp,” says Oliver. “These we support annually plus any special need in the community.”

For more information about Caledon East United Church, please visit caledoneastunitedchurch.ca.

Readers Comments (0)