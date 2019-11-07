Golden Hawks winning streak continues over Huntsville

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

The Caledon Golden Hawks are circling their prey.

The addition of a key component to the junior C clubs offensive ranks has the Hawks trending in the right direction, with wins in three straight games.

Newly-minted Golden Hawk Vito Sica was the first star of a 7 – 5 win over the Huntsville Otters at Caledon East Arena on Sunday night, the only action of the week for the Caledon squad.

Sica found his name attached to more goals than not in the score-heavy game, posting a pair of goals as well as a pair of assists to lead the Hawks.

He was one of six Caledon skaters to hit the multiple point mark, on a night where the Golden Hawks managed close to fifty shots on the Otters’ goal. Team-leading scorer Daniel Butt continued his torrid pace with a three point night, as did Marc Bottero, while Darius Kondrotas, Dante Zuccaro, and Alex Mourani each managed to put up a pair of points.

Veteran goaltender Jason Cumbo continued to improve between the pipes, picking up his second win in a row to bring his record to just one game under the .500 level. He made 26 stops on 31 Huntsville shots.

The winning streak began on Oct. 25 in a 5 – 1 win over the Penetang Kings, the first appearance of Sica’s tenure as a Golden Hawk. Since then, he has posted five points through his first three games, adding to a streak that has not seen Caledon fall in regulation since mid-October.

The trade that brought Sica to the Hawks was officially completed just that morning, with forward Cameron Clewes and defenseman Kory Lund heading the other way to the rival Schomberg Cougars.

Sica, a Caledon native, has seen his offensive production flourish ever since joining the ranks of the Provincial Junior Hockey League at the start of last season: he posted 47 points, including 22 goals, in a successful season with the Stayner Siskins, before joining the Cougars in the offseason.

He had eight points in six games with the Cougars before the swap, boosting Schomberg’s defensive core with the addition of the veteran Clewes, who had spent the last two-plus seasons manning the Caledon blue line.

Lund had three goals and an assist for the Hawks so far this season.

The addition of Sica should prove to be a welcoming presence for the Golden Hawks, who have struggled to put the puck in the net this season. The team’s 46 goals on the year is the third worst in the eight-team Carruthers division, and well below the division average of 62.5.

On the back end, the subtraction of Clewes on the blue line should be offset by the stellar goaltending combination of Cumbo and Aidan Spooner, who both find themselves in the top three in the division in terms of save percentage.

With work left to do after a slow start to the season, Caledon is clawing at the top echelon of the division standings with a record of 6-7-1-1, yet still eight points back of the division-leading Alliston Hornets.

Up next is a visit to the basement-dwelling Otters in Huntsville for the second half of a back-to-back on Friday, before returning home to Caledon East Arena on Sunday to host the Penetang Kings.

Puck drop is set for 7p.m.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com.

