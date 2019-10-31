Golden Hawks return to form in back-to-back wins

October 31, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

The Caledon Golden Hawks are back on track.

Coming off of a string of three losses, the junior C club sent a statement to the rest of the Provincial Junior Hockey League with a pair of offensive-heavy wins over the weekend.

Meeting the Penetang Kings for the third time this season in what would be the rubber match so far on Friday, the Golden Hawks bounced back in tying their most goals-for this season, besting the Kings by a score of 5 – 1.

Daniel Butt led the way for the Golden Hawks, eventually earning first star of the game honours with a pair of goals, extending his lead atop the team’s leading scorers. Marc Bottero was named the game’s second star by adding a goal and a primary assist of his own, while Jason Cumbo was the goalie of record in completing the star sweep, named the third star in stopping 25 of the 26 pucks he faced: his best effort to date.

A collective sigh of relief for the Golden Hawks, who had managed just one win so far in the month of October.

With momentum back on their side, the Golden Hawks returned to The Nest on Sunday to host the rival Schomberg Cougars, continuing to claw at the Cougars’ backs in the division ladder.

The scoring came fast and early, with Cameron Clewes putting Schomberg on the board first just before the six-minute mark in what was a four-goal period. Darius Kondrotas and Butt both got on the board before a late goal from Schomberg’s Cameron Kokelj a man advantage marker to tie the game at twos.

Up 4 – 3 after two periods after a shorthanded marker from Noah Li, it was once again Kokelj who secured at least one point for the Cougars, taking a pass from Rees Cameron in the final ten minutes to send the game to overtime.

Marc Bottero blasted home his second of the night just over three minutes into the extra frame to give Caledon the crucial extra point.

The addition of four points to the Golden Hawks’ ladder is a welcome return to form, matching the entire month of October’s total in just one weekend. The Hawks now sit just a hair under the .500 mark with a record of 5-7-1-1, good for sixth in the eight-team Carruthers division, and two points back of the Kings.

Caledon has found the majority of their success at home at Caledon East Arena this year, enjoying a record of 4-2-0-1 when playing on home ice. The rink will play the venue for Caledon’s only action this week, on Sunday when they play host to the Huntsville Otters, who trail the Golden Hawks by four points in the division standings.

The two teams then meet in Huntsville on Nov. 8 in the back end of a home-and-home series.

Puck drop Sunday is scheduled for 7p.m.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com.

