Caledon OPP charge driver after serious crash on Kennedy Road

October 31, 2019 · 0 Comments

On Monday, October 14, 2019 at approximately 9:25 p.m. officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Kennedy Road South of Highway 9 in the Town of Caledon.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that had flipped multiple times and left the roadway.

An 18-year-old driver and four teenage passengers, ages ranging from 14 to 16, were nearby, being assessed by the paramedics. All occupants were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the police investigation, Javone Foote, 18, of Orangeville, was charged with the following:

• Dangerous operation causing bodily harm X four counts;

• Fail to comply with recognizance, and

• Improper tires.

The accused driver was arrested and held for a bail hearing at the Orangeville Court of Justice to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP would like to remind drivers that the posted speed limit in the area is 60 km/h and that officers are in the area, and throughout the Town of Caledon conducting speed enforcement daily.

Anyone who witnesses reckless conduct on our roads, is asked to call police immediately.

Dufferin County man charged with

child pornography offences

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensic Unit and the Dufferin County OPP Detachment have arrested and charged a Shelburne man following a five-month investigation into Child Pornography offences.

On September 5, 2019, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the Town of Shelburne during which multiple electronic devices were seized for further examination.

Subsequent to a forensic review of the seized devices, Simon Williams, 51-years-old was arrested on October 23, 2019 and charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing in the town of Orangeville.

The Ontario Provincial Police will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children.

“Our reality today is that every person around the world with a sexual interest in children ! has immediate access to any child on the internet. It’s like they are sitting next to our kids even though they could be across the globe. We as parents and community members have to know who children are interacting with online. These offenders are very manipulative. If parents are not engaged – they will never see them coming until it’s too late” Detective Staff Sergeant Sharon Hanlon of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit.

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. Parents can find resources to assist them at www.cybertip.ca.

If you have information regarding internet child exploitation and wish to provide information anonymously you can contact Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting information may also be made on the internet through www.cybertip.ca.

OPP partners with Georgian College to

launch ManUp program

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has partnered with Georgian College, Orillia campus and launched a pilot program called ManUp. The Georgian College ManUp team is undertaking the mission of establishing and maintaining a presence in their school while working towards social change in regards to the treatment of women in our community. The Georgian College ManUp team with support of the OPP, introduced this program by holding a community information session today at the Georgian College Orillia campus.

The ManUp program is meant to redefine what it means to “be a man” from a toxic tough guy definition to one of standing up for what is right regardless of the situation. It is dedicated to encouraging young men to stand up against violence against women, challenge inappropriate speech and behaviour from their peers and to set an example of appropriate behaviour for those around them.

As they move forward, the ManUp team will be reaching out to set up presentations throughout the Orillia Campus and other Georgia! n College campuses, Lakehead University, local sports teams, the local Police Services Boards and the Human Justice Regional Committee.

Readers Comments (0)