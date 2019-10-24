Fall battery collection period upon Caledon

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon will be collecting old batteries on recycling day from Oct 21 to Nov 1.

Batteries are considered a hazardous waste, and should be recycled properly. When batteries are recycled it reduces the possibility of contaminating groundwater, as well as reduces the cost and energy use when manufacturing batteries.

Acceptable batteries for curbside collection are:

• A

• AA

• AAA

• C

• D

• 9-volt batteries

• Button cell household batteries

To have your batteries collected, they must be put into a clear, sealable plastic bag and placed either on top of your organics bin, or beside recycling containers.

For those who live in condominium buildings would take their bags of batteries to any Peel Community Recycling Centre in Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon where they have specific battery drop off barrels.

For more information please visit peelregion.ca/waste.

