First Bolton ComiCon, coming up Nov. 9, ‘sure to be a hit’

October 17, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By MARK PAVILONS

Fans will get a special treat next month during Bolton’s first ComiCon.

The day-long event will be held at the Albion Bolton Community Centre Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is only $4 (children 12 and under are free).

Visitors are encouraged to dress up as their favourite superhero or character. If you bring cans of food, for donation to the local food bank, you’ll be eligible for some great draw prizes.

On tap will be vendors offering everything from toys, comic books, games, sports cards and collectibles.

Organizers Pop Culture Canada is the premier organizer of specialty events.

They have an extensive network of celebrities available but there’s no word on who will attend the Bolton event.

Pop Culture Canada currently organizes Charity Comicon events all over Ontario. These events benefit food banks all over this province. In 2018 they collected more than 10,000 pounds of food and this year they are on their way to double that amount.

For more, visit www.popculturecanada.ca or check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/popculturecanada

Readers Comments (0)