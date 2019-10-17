Caledon Jr. C Golden Hawks remain winless on the road after tough loss

October 17, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

The Caledon Golden Hawks continue to struggle on the road, coming oh-so-close to their first away win of the Provincial Junior Hockey League season against the Schomberg Cougars late last week.

They visit the Trisan Centre to take on the Cougars Thursday evening, the second matchup of the season between the nearby rivals after Caledon posted a 3 – 2 win at Caledon East Arena in late September.

With neither side able to get on the board in the first period, Caledon’s Adam Magliozzi eventually broke the goose egg just over five minutes into the second in beating Cougars goalkeeper Nico Fekete.

The goal broke open the floodgates at both ends of the ice for the remainder of the middle frame, with Schomberg’s Rees Cameron and Vito Sica each getting on the board next. Caledon rounded out the period with three unanswered goals off the sticks of Noah Li, Kory Lund, and Marc Bottero, taking a 4 – 2 lead into the final twenty minutes of regulation.

Yet the Cougars managed a third period comeback to tie it up before the final buzzer, when Connor Childerhose made it a one-goal effort with just under fourteen minutes to go, before Cameron knotted it up with a late tally.

Neither side managed to find the back of the net in the extra frame, leaving both teams skating off with a point apiece.

Jason Cumbo managed to bring his record to 1-3-1 between the pipes for Caledon this season, after posting close to thirty saves in the tie.

For the Golden Hawks, the tie managed to extend their season-long winless streak on the road to five games, albeit the first one in which they managed to pick up a point.

Better luck has been found at home for the Golden Hawks this season at Caledon East Arena, though they fared no better in Sunday’s weekly matchup, hosting the basement-dwelling Huntsville Otters.

Starter Aidan Spooner was back in net at the Caledon end of the rink, holding of the Huntsville offense until the seventeen minute mark of the first period, when Colin Jones snuck it past.

Jones managed one more past Spooner in the second, with what would eventually be the game-winning goal in a 3 – 1 final.

Daniel Butt had the only marker for the Golden Hawks in the first period.

In earning just the single point in week five of the PJHL season, the Golden Hawks have now found themselves battling in the Carruthers division basement with both the Otters and the Midland Flyers, holding just a one point advantage over both teams.

They will take their 3-6-1-0 record into a meeting with the 4-2-0-2 Alliston Hornets on Friday, before returning home to Caledon East Arena on Sunday to do battle with the streaking 6-3-0-0 Penetang Kings.

Puck drop on Sunday is set for the usual start time of 7p.m.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com.

