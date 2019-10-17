Police charge Bolton man with child pornography offences

October 17, 2019 · 0 Comments

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, OPP Digital Forensic Unit and Caledon OPP Detachment have arrested and charged a Bolton man following a four month internet investigation.

On October 9, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the Town of Bolton where computer devices were seized containing child sexual abuse material.

As a result of this investigation, police arrested and charged Michael Jerome Labao, 28-years-old, with three counts of Possession of Child Pornography and two counts of Make Available Child Pornography.

The accused appeared for bail hearing on October 9, 2019 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. The next scheduled court date is October 31, 2019. The investigation is continuing.

The OPP will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children.

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. Parents can fi! nd resources to assist them at www.cybertips.ca.

Car debris on highway leads officer

to impaired driver in Bolton

On Monday, October 14, at approximately 3:40 p.m. officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to three separate fail to remain collisions involving a white sedan along Highway 50 in Bolton.

The first collision occurred at Highway 50 and McEwan Drive, where witnesses report seeing a white sedan hitting and severely damaging a light pole. Despite having heavy damage to the front of the vehicle, the driver proceeded to drive northbound on Highway 50, where the vehicle was involved in two more collisions – at Highway 50 and Ellwood Drive, and Hickman Street and Sackville Street, where a fence and another pole were hit by the suspect vehicle.

The driver attempted to abandon the vehicle and flee the scene, however he was immediately apprehended by police.

As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested and transported to Caledon Detachment for further breath tests to be conducted.

Jose Dominguez, 32, of Caledon was charged with the following offences:

• Operation while impaired;

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand;

• Failure to stop after accident;

• Fail to report damage to property on highway, and

• Driving while under suspension.

The accused is expected to appear at the Orangeville Court of Justice on November 11, 2019, to answer to the charges.

OPP investigate car thefts in Inglewood

On Tuesday, October 15 at approximately 7:50 a.m. officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to two reports of stolen vehicles, and two thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight in the area of McLaughlin Road and North Riverdale Drive in the town of Caledon

Sometime between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., unknown suspect(s) stole two vehicles from the driveways of residences in the area. The two vehicles stolen were left unlocked overnight with ignition keys left inside vehicles.

One of the stolen vehicles was recovered by police nearby and returned to the owner. The whereabouts of the other vehicle, a 2018 black pickup truck, remains unknown at this time.

In addition to the two vehicle thefts, officers also responded to several reported thefts from vehicles in the area, where valuables were stolen. These vehicles were! also left unlocked overnight.

Caledon OPP is asking residents to check their security cameras for suspicious people or activity between 11 p.m. on October 14th and 6 a.m. on October 15th. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to these thefts, please call Caledon Detachment OPP at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

Caledon OPP makes impact

over long weekend

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment participated in Operation Impact over the Thanksgiving Long Weekend.

The Big 4 risky behaviours targeted during the campaign are the main causal factors in motor vehicle collision fatalities. They are: aggressive driving/speeding, alcohol/drug-impaired driving, distracted/inattentive driving and seat belt compliance among drivers and passengers

The following charges were laid in Caledon: 224 speeding charges, five stunt racing charges, 22 seatbelt charges; eight distraction charges, 28 hazardous moving violations charges, and four impaired driving charges.

In addition to that, Caledon OPP issued 187 seatbelt charges during the Fall Seatbelt Campaign that ran from October 2nd to October 10th.

Caledon OPP is committed to traffic safety and reminds all road users that every collision carries an enormous impact on individuals, families and our community as a whole.

Readers Comments (0)