October 10, 2019 · 0 Comments

Yale 6, Jiffy Lube 4

The other Yale goals were scored by team rep Ian Kerr, Roger Sinclair and Steve Tarasco. Joe Palumbo and Steve Smith led the assists parade with two each. Single helpers went to Dave Armstrong, Dom D’Orazio, Howard Wight and Luch Pinarello.

Jiffy Lube sponsor Brian Fetterly’s hot hand continued as he scored for the second week in a row. The other goals came from Carlo Fantin, Clark Chung and CSHL president Rich Petrie. Team rep David Shoalts, Jamie Hardman, Jim Sabaziotis, John Pallotta, Romas Krilavicius and Peter Kuchar all had one assist.

Grit 5, Fines Ford 3

Team sponsor Greg Collins was the scoring hero with three goals. Val Acocella contributed a goal and two assists while Brian Samuel had the other goal. Team rep Victor Marrelli bagged three assists with John Castellucci getting two. Greg Unger was in brackets on one goal.

Mike Foley was in the driver’s seat for Fines with two goals. Team rep Nick Taccogna matched Foley in points with a goal and an assist. Gary Hughes set up two goals.

Heart Lake Insurance 7, Rutherford 2

Kyle Smith ensured the Heart Lake win with three goals and one assist. Tim Sinclair had a goal and an assist. Alec Dorosh, Bill Doherty and team sponsor Chris Spilar also scored. Dom Spignesi had two assists along with team rep Ted Callighen. Bill Herder, Claudio Lentini and Frank McKay all grabbed one helper.

Team rep Peter Coghill scored once and set up the other goal, which came from Bob McHardy.

