Caledon Golden Hawks hold off Flyers to return to win column

October 10, 2019

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

The Caledon Golden Hawks managed to pick up a welcomed two points in Sunday’s home matchup against Midland.

Taking to the ice for the regular Sunday hosting duties at Caledon East Arena, the Golden Hawks faced off against a streaking Flyers squad, having picked up wins in three of their previous four games.

Yet Caledon managed to get on the board first late in the opening frame, when an errant breakout pass from a Midland defender was intercepted by Luke Miehm, who fed Kory Lund for the game’s first goal.

Noah Li doubled the home side’s lead in the second, taking a breakaway pass from Ben Snow before burying the backhander.

Midland finally managed to best Caledon goaltender Jason Cumbo just past the midway point of the game, though William Patry notched his first of the season before the buzzer to restore the two-goal lead.

Both sides exchanged goals in the third, including an empty netter from Daniel Butt, for a final score of 4 – 2.

Cumbo, who earned an assist on the game’s second goal, picked up his first victory of the season in his fourth try. He made 31 stops on 33 Midland shots.

It was a much-needed return to the win column for the Golden Hawks, who were stifled two nights prior by the Huntsville Otters on the road. Caledon gave up a 3 – 2 third period lead with three straight Huntsville goals to skate away with a 5 – 3 loss.

Cameron Clewes had Caledon’s only goal at even strength, while Logan Hoover and Marc Bottero each contributed powerplay markers.

An up-and-down start to the season has the Golden Hawks hanging in the balance, though wins in two of the team’s last three games certainly show potential.

They currently sit with a record of 3-5-0-0 through the first month of the Provincial Junior Hockey League season, good for a tie for sixth in the Carruthers division standings with the Flyers.

The Stayner Siskins, who the Golden Hawks will not have to face for the second time until late November, are pacing the league with a record of 5-2-0-0.

Next up for the Golden Hawks is a meeting with the Schomberg Cougars on the road on Thursday, a .500 club who hold just a two point advantage over Caledon.

The Golden Hawks are back at Caledon East Arena on Sunday to play host to the last place Otters, with puck drop scheduled for a 7p.m. start time.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com.

