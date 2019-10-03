London man travelling 60 km/h over speed limit charged with impaired driving

An officer from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment arrested and charged a driver with several offences while conducting speed enforcement on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at about 10:32 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed southbound on Highway 10 North of Valleywood Boulevard in the Town of Caledon; a speed of 140 km/h in an 80 km/h zone was registered.

A traffic stop was conducted. The officer investigated the driver for alcohol consumption resulting in the driver being arrested at the scene. The driver was transported to detachment where breath samples were obtained resulting in readings over the legal limit.

As the officer was investigating the matter by the roadside, several concerned motorists contacted the dispatcher advising that the same vehicle was observed driving in a dangerous manner prior to being pulled over by the OPP.

As a result, Taylor Grace Heron, 23, of London, was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs;

• Dangerous Driving, and

• Race a motor vehicle – excessive speed.

The driver received a 90-day driver’s license suspension and a 7-day vehicle impound.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on October 10, 2019, to answer to the charges.

Stolen vehicle crashes into

residence in Caledon

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment are investigating an act of mischief that occurred at a residence on Bramalea Road in Caledon.

During the late evening on Sept. 28, 2019 an unknown person(s) in a stolen dump truck backed into a residence on Bramalea Road south of King Street and fled. The residents of the house were not at home when this occurred but contacted police when they returned to find the damage.

Members of the OPP Forensic Identification Service are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Both drivers involved in serious

Highway 10 collision were suspended

On Monday, Sept. 30, at about 5:00 p.m., officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment received a call for a serious collision involving two vehicles in the area of Highway 10 North of Olde Base Line Road in the Town of Caledon.

Two-vehicles collided head-on resulting in three parties sustaining serious injuries, and one party left in life-threatening condition.

Initial investigation revealed that both drivers, a 40-year-old of Toronto, and a 38-year-old of Mississauga, were suspended at the time of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. Caledon OPP is appealing to the public for additional witnesses of this collision. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Highway 10 was closed for approximately five hours for police investigation.

OPP opens cyber operations centre

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Commissioner Thomas Carrique was joined by Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and senior OPP commanders in Orillia to celebrate the opening of its Cyber Operations Centre.

The Cybercrime Investigations Team is responsible for:

• Investigating cybercrimes within Ontario where technology is the target of the crime;

• Assisting in the investigation of conventional crimes that have an online component; and,

• Collecting, analyzing and sharing cybercrime intelligence data.

The Cybercrime Investigations Team also has an outreach component, which provides support and mentoring to frontline members to enhance their response to cybercrime calls for service at local OPP detachments. The outreach component also focuses on cyber awareness, community engagement, presentations and information sharing through participation in working groups and events led by community, industry and academic partners.

