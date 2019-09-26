CSHL Corner

Scott Sinclair, in the same vintage form as the classic Corvettes he judges in car shows around the world, set up four goals to ensure Heart Lake Insurance is the only undefeated team after three weeks of play in the Caledon Senior Hockey League.

Heart Lake Insurance 6, Yale 4

Normally, Sinclair reserves his sharp eyes for the classic Corvettes vying for trophies but this time he spotted teammates racing around him and piled up four assists to pace Heart Lake. Also leading the attack were Jack Gibson, with two goals and an assist, and Claudio Lentini, who had a goal and two assists. Tim Sinclair and Bill Doherty both registered a goal and an assist. Jim Rogers scored the other goal. Single assists went to team rep Ted Callighen and Alec Dorosh.

Steve Smith, the early CSHL scoring leader, had a goal and two assists to lead the way for Yale. Roger Sinclair and Steve Tarasco both contributed a goal and an assist. Mike McNamara scored the other goal. Joe Palumbo bagged two helpers with Howard Wight and John Pitsadiotis getting singles.

Jiffy Lube 4, Fines Ford 4

Jiffy Lube squandered an early 2-0 lead and had to scramble in the third period to salvage the tie on a goal from Jim Sabaziotis. He also had an assist. Carlo Fantin was the other leading man with two goals. Jamie Hardman supplied the other goal. Clark Chung, team rep David Shoalts, Peter Kuchar, Rob Masutti and Romas Krilavicius all had one assist.

Fines Ford had most of their forwards running on all cylinders as the offence was spread around. Clicking for one goal and one assist were Jiri Urban, Mark Perrin and team rep Nick Taccogna. Frank Cirone scored the other goal. Gary Hughes added two assists with Mike Foley ringing up one.

Grit 6, Rutherford 1

It was a group effort for Grit, as seven players finished with two points. Mike Lo Dico and team rep Victor Marrelli handled most of the scoring with two goals each. Dan Tasson and team sponsor Greg Collins each had a goal and an assist. Greg Unger, John Castellucci and Val Acocella all managed two assists. Brian (Crazy Legs) Samuel was good for one assist.

Mike (Dr. Bend) Shore put up the lone marker for Rutherford with help from Jim Kutchera and team rep Peter Coghill.

