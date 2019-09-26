Caledon Women’s Hockey League hosts annual Udder Tournament

Written By MARK PAVILONS

The generosity of the community and a well organized event come together for a worthwhile cause this November.

The Caledon Women’s Hockey League (CWHL) are presenting the 8th annual Udder Tournament Nov. 8 and 9 in Caledon East.

Some 28 ladies’ teams will converge on the arena for the two-day event, which is praised every year for its organization and attention to detail. It’s also a massive success. Last year, the tourney raised more than $38,000, which were donated to Bethell Hospice Foundation and the Donna de Boer Scholarship fund. In all, the event has raised more than $181,000 for charity.

This year, the event will support Hope for Orson and Cure SMA.

Since its inception in 2011, seventeen bursaries have been funded to assist Caledon females with the opportunity to attend post-secondary education. Money is raised by donations, raffle, silent auction, 50/50 tickets, sale of amazing home-cooked food all day and bar sales.

The Udder Tournament began as a way to honour Donna de Boer, who lost her courageous battle to brain cancer in 2011. Donna was a local dairy farmer and founding member of CWHL. She made a remarkable contribution to the CWHL and her community. In her honour, a scholarship fund was established to recognize other great female athletes with strong sportsmanship and extraordinary leadership skills both on and off the ice – the same characteristics exuded by Donna.

“Hope for Orson” assists Orson Herzog, a local 2 year old who has been diagnosed with SMA (spinal muscular atrophy). This is a rare degenerative disease affecting 1 in 6,000 babies. It impacts the nerves that control voluntary movements. Although there is some funding available through various organizations, much of the financial burden remains with the family.

Along those lines, “Cure SMA” helps fund the best possible Canadian research in search of a treatment or cure for SMA and support Canadian families and individuals affected by SMA in every province and territory.

The committee running the event “takes extra care in planning and executing the small details,” said Lyn Malcher.

The success, she said, is due to the total commitment of league members and the growing interest and generosity of our community.

The whole league feels connected to The Udder Tournament. Most tournaments are run to make money for the host club or the organizing company.

“We are proud to be able to donate all proceeds back into the community. It’s awesome to know that we can make a difference while playing a sport that we all love. We have chosen various causes throughout the years, each one having a positive impact on individual families or the community at large.”

This is a recreational tournament and some teams are brand new to hockey, while others are more competitive.

There are 7 divisions to ensure there is a place for all abilities. Fans can expect to see 28 ladies teams trying their best, battling on the ice, while sharing drinks and stories in the hospitality room after the game.

There is no admission, so fans are welcome to attend. You can come participate in the auction and raffle with hundreds of items available. The raffle is one of the highlights for many visitors, but come early as it is usually sold out by early Saturday afternoon! There will be a huge selection of baked goods, delicious home-cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner prepared each day, and the ever-popular cow inspired merchandise for purchase.

For general inquiries about the Udder Tournament please contact Lyn Malcher at malcher.family@sympatico.ca

To inquire about sponsorship opportunities please contact Angela Webster at UdderTournamentSponsorship@gmail.com

