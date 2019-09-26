New Lowell claims North Dufferin Baseball League championship win over Bolton

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

For the second straight year, it was a bridesmaid/bride situation for Bolton Brewers baseball.

The senior AA club fell in five games last weekend to the New Lowell Knights in the North Dufferin Baseball League championship, with the Knights claiming the Strother Cup for the third time in five years.

Falling behind two games to one in the best-of-seven series between the two NDBL heavyweights, Bolton was sent to the brink of elimination in game four as part of the first game of a doubleheader at North Hill Park.

Both sides were able to cash in a run apiece in the opening inning, before Bolton took a 3 – 2 lead by the end of the third. The heavy bats of both teams continued into the fourth inning with three more runs crossing the plate each, before New Lowell took the lead for good in the fifth on route to an 8 – 6 victory.

Brett Chater led the way for the Brewers in the loss, plating three runs including a dinger, while Andrew White and Nathan Robinson shared the mound.

Needing a win to keep the series going in the back half of the doubleheader, Bolton’s light quickly faded in a 14 – 5 loss in game five.

Chater once again knocked one out of the park in the third inning, but it was way too little, way too late: New Lowell brought in a whopping eleven runners in the top of the third, taking Bolton ace Trent Barwick for a ride before he was relieved by White.

League secretary Scott Anderson presented the Strother Cup to New Lowell coach Peter Kinghan, as well as reps Todd Patton, Sean Connor, and Steve Baldry following the game.

Patton, who managed five hits over the final two games to close out the series, was named the playoffs most valuable player, along with teammate Brandon Norrie, the owner of a three-hit effort over the closing weekend.

After claiming the Strother Cup in the 2017 season upon their return to AA ball from the AAA Greater Toronto Baseball League, Bolton brought the Ivy Leafs to six games in the 2018 campaign, coming within a game of reclaiming their title.

