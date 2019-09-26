Caledon Golden Hawks hang on for first win of PJHL season

September 26, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

A big sigh of relief for the Caledon Golden Hawks.

The junior C club broke a three-game losing streak to start the Provincial Junior Hockey League season on Sunday, holding on for a 5 – 4 win over the Penetang Kings at Caledon East Arena.

Looking to right the ship and make an impression in the second home game of the regular season, the Golden Hawks came out pressing in the first period in taking a 3 – 1 lead into intermission, kicking off with Luke Miehm’s first goal as a Golden Hawk just over three minutes in when he shoveled in a rebound.

Noah Li followed up thanks to a cross-crease feed from Marc Bottero, while veteran Dante Zuccaro’s individual effort gave the home team the sizeable lead.

Jake Semmens and Daniel Butt each capitalized in the middle frame, with the Golden Hawks taking a 5 – 2 lead into the third period, before the Kings came close to mounting a late comeback.

Penetang was able to throw a whopping 23 shots at Caledon keeper Aidan Spooner in the third, finally beating the start with just over a minute left on the clock to bring it within a two-goal game. They added an extra attacker in the final sixty seconds to manage to send one more screened shot past Spooner, though the margin proved too much in what finished as a 5 – 4 score.

Spooner was excellent between the pipes in his first Golden Hawks’ win, making 38 stops on 42 shots faced.

Caledon’s four goals was a welcomed return to form for the historically offensively-gifted Golden Hawks, who had managed either just one or two goals in their previous three games to start the year.

Butt’s game-winning goal and added assist on Sunday has the first-year Golden Hawk in the early lead for team scoring with four points in four games, already doubling his point output for the junior B-affiliated Brampton Bombers all last season.

Despite picking up the win, the early season standings among the PJHL’s Carruthers division remains largely untouched, thanks to victories also coming from the Huntsville Otters and Midland Flyers: the three squads are tied at the basement of the eight-team division with two points apiece.

The Stayner Siskins remain at the top of the class, undefeated through their first three games.

Caledon pays a visit to Midland this Friday to visit the Flyers, before returning home to Caledon East Arena on Sunday to host the Schomberg Cougars. Puck drop is scheduled for 7p.m.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com.

