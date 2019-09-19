Stayner Siskins spoil Caledon Golden Hawks’ home opener

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

The Caledon Golden Hawks seem to have had a case of clipped wings to start the 2019-20 Provincial Junior Hockey League season, suffering defeats in each of their first two games.

The junior C club hosted the Stayner Siskins for their home opener at Caledon East Arena on Sunday night, in a contest where both offenses were clicking in peppering their opponents net with shot after shot.

It was Marc Bottero who got the Golden Hawks on the board first, taking advantage of a five-on-three power play midway through the first period to tap in a rebound for his first goal in a Caledon uniform.

Stayner bounced back to beat Caledon keeper Aidan Spooner with a quick little give-and-go just minutes later, though Spooner denied a late Stayner penalty shot to keep the score at ones after twenty minutes.

Both sides exchanged a goal apiece in the middle frame, including a finish by Daniel Butt after a nice cross-crease feed from Jake Semmens, though four straight goals from the Siskins in the third period proved the victor as Stayner came out with a 6 – 2 win.

The seventeen-year old Spooner faced a total of 43 shots in his Golden Hawks debut.

The home loss came on the back of a 7 – 1 drubbing at the hands of the Orillia Terriers one night prior on the road, where veteran Jason Cumbo had control of the crease, facing a similar onslaught as Spooner.

Though it may have been a night to forget team-wise, 16-year old Noah Li capitalized on his first junior level career goal, a power play marker in the first period from Semmens and captain Darius Kondrotas.

Cumbo made 37 stops on 44 shots faced.

It’s an odd start for the Golden Hawks in the club’s ninth season, though one that should come as an anomaly considering the team’s 2018-19 campaign was the best in franchise history. They will get the chance to right the ship on Friday in visiting the Huntsville Otters, before returning to Caledon East Arena on Sunday to host the Penetang Kings for a 7p.m. start.

As it stands, the Golden Hawks are one of three teams in the eight-team Carruthers division yet to secure a win, alongside Huntsville and the Midland Flyers. The Siskins, along with the Schomberg Cougars, lead the way early after each winning their first two games of the season.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com.

