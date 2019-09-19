Bolton’s Mangiapane inks contract with Calgary Flames

September 19, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

Andrew Mangiapane will have the opportunity to show the world he is an everyday NHLer.

Fresh out of his entry level contract, the Bolton native secured a one-year, two-way deal with the Calgary Flames on Sunday, putting to bed weeks of speculation on whether the two sides would reach an agreement.

“I’m excited,” Mangiapane told reporters in a press conference following the news. “And excited to get going, and get on the ice with all the guys.”

Mangiapane, his agent Ritch Winter, and Flames executive brass have been at odds since offseason transaction talks began at the start of July, with Mangiapane looking for more compensation following a stellar end to a 44-game campaign with the Flames last year that saw him notch eight goals and five assists.

In the end, with little to no bargaining room, Mangiapane signed the one-year deal worth $715,000, an offer that was put on the table by the Flames initially.

Yet to Mangiapane, what matters most is getting back on the ice.

“To see all the guys (at training camp), you follow them on social media and the team on social media,” said Mangiapane. “I was talking to (Calgary Captain Mark Giordano) and some of the guys on the team and I think it was just smart for me to not miss too much camp. I didn’t want to miss any camp… you want to be here, you want to be here with the guys. I wanted to start the season on time, I think that was an important step for me in my career.”

In the end, Mangiapane said he was “happy” with the deal he got.

“I think, throughout the whole summer, I was focusing on bettering myself as a player. (General Manager Brad Treliving) and my agent do the whole business side and I just let them discuss.”

High hockey honours are certainly nothing new for the 23-year old. He was a large cog in the gears that had brought the St. Michael’s Thunder hockey team success just a short time after the school’s inception.

During his high school career, Mangiapane was a staple on the team while winning numerous awards for years, joining the program in his first year.

Mangiapane, whose career highlights with St. Mike’s includes a hat trick and an assist in a 4 – 0 ROPSSAA championship win over Our Lady of Mount Carmel in his grade ten year, said he enjoyed his time playing high school hockey.

“We had a good group of guys there,” said Mangiapane. “We practiced a lot together and spent a lot of time together.”

He put up 39 points in 46 games with the Mississauga Senators minor midget AAA’s that same season. MVP honours came in 2013, when he was named the most valuable player for the Thunder after falling to Our Lady of Carmel in the OFSAA championship.

His success led to an immediate starting role with the OHL’s Barrie Colts, where back-to-back 100-plus point seasons led to him being drafted in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Flames.

Now, with contract talks behind him, he will have the first opportunity to experience a full NHL season.

“I know I’m an everyday NHLer. The later parts of the season, going into playoffs, I found my game and know I’m an NHL player and know I can contribute. I hope I’m a great NHL player one day.”

Readers Comments (0)