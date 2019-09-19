CSHL weekly roundup

September 19, 2019 · 0 Comments

Heart Lake Insurance grabbed sole possession of first place in the second week of action for the Caledon Senior Hockey League.

Heart Lake Insurance 4, Fines Ford 2

Heart Lake spread the offence around as Kyle Smith, Bill Herder and Tim Sinclair were among the goal-scorers. Team sponsor Chris Spilar and Dom Spignesi both contributed two assists. Single assists went to team rep Ted Callighen, Jack Gibson and Alec Dorosh.

Jiri Urban and Mike Foley (on a penalty shot) scored for Fines Ford. Gary Hughes had one assist.

Jiffy Lube 5, Grit 3

Bret Smith was the hero for Jiffy Lube with his second hat trick in as many weeks. League president Rich Petrie matched Smith in points with three assists. Carlo Fantin and team sponsor Brian Fetterly both had two assists. John Pallotta was good for a goal and an assist. Team rep David Shoalts scored the other goal. Jamie Hardman and Tony Dinis both had one helper.

Mike Lo Dico had the hot hand for Grit with two goals. Rob Ianno scored the other one. John Castellucci bagged two assists. Single helpers went to Brian Samuel and Greg Unger.

Yale 5, Rutherford 3

Steve Tarasco and Dom D’Orazio were the big scorers for Yale with two goals each, while Tarasco added an assist. Steve Smith was the high points-man for the night with four assists. Mike McNamara scored the other goal. John Pitsadiotis had two helpers with singles going to Rod Sinclair, Joe Palumbo and Howard Wight.

Team rep Peter Coghill and Bob McHardy both managed a goal and an assist for Rutherford. Jim Kutchera had two assists. George Armstrong scored the other goal.

