Brewers down two games to one in North Dufferin championship

The offensive firepower of the North Dufferin Baseball League’s two top teams was on full display over the first three games of the Strother Cup final.

Through two weekends of play, the New Lowell Knights lead the Bolton Brewers two games to one in the best-of-seven series.

Game one saw the Knights jump out to an early lead with a pair of runs in the first, though Bolton tied it up by the fifth inning.

New Lowell then jumped out to a one-run lead in the seventh, of which the Brewers tied to send the game to extra innings, before the Knights closed the game out in the ninth by a score of 5 – 4.

Brendan Lyons went the distance for the Brewers, pitching nine innings of work while giving up five runs on eight hits.

Trent Barwick was on the hill to start game two in Bolton, in a game that saw a total of 25 runs cross the plate, this time in Bolton’s favour.

The bottom halves of the innings helped out Barwick early and often, including home run blasts from both Brett Chater and Mike Wallace in the first. Chris Fafalios connected with a solo dinger of his own with the fourth, contributing to a 13 – 6 lead by the end of the fifth inning.

New Lowell attempted to mount a comeback in the seventh and final frame, playing four runs, though Bolton took game two by a score of 14 – 11. Barwick hurled six innings giving up seven, before Alex Pagila gave up four in two-thirds.

Colin White finished off the game on the mound without allowing a run.

Game three on Saturday had both Fafalios and Wallace continuing their hot bat streak, sending it out of the park in the first and third innings respectively, though once again the Knights took the game in extra innings by a score of 7 – 6.

Barwick once again returned to the mound after a six-day break, pitching a complete game while striking out two.

Game four was forced to be rescheduled following poor weather conditions on Sunday afternoon. Instead, games four and five will work as a doubleheader this Saturday in Bolton at North Hill Park, with the first game scheduled for a 1p.m. start.

If needed, game six will be played on Sunday at 1p.m. back in New Lowell, while game seven would go Saturday, Sept. 28 in Bolton for a 2p.m. start.

