Young Caledon man killed after fatal crash on Sant Farm Drive

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Landsbridge Street and Queensgate Boulevard, in the Town of Caledon.

On Sunday, September 15, 2019 at approximately 4:16am, a motor vehicle was traveling soutbound on Sant Farm Drive approaching Queensgate Boulevard. For unknown reasons at this time the vehicle lost control and proceeded through the intersection onto Landsbridge Street where it struck a tree.

A driver of the motor vehicle sustained fatal injuries in the collision. The passenger in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

Collision Reconstructionists from the OPP Central Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team are assisting with the investigation. The intersection of Queensgate Boulevard and Landsbridge Street, west of Albion-Vaughan Road, will be closed for the investigation.

The deceased driver has been identified as: Jonathan Gatti, 24 years old, from Bolton.

Investigators believe that speed and not wearing a seatbelt were factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is being asked to contact the OPP Caledon Detachment – (905) 584-2241.

Truck driver facing

impaired driving charge

On Sunday, September 15, 2019 at approximately 9:30am an officer from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment stopped a fully-loaded tractor trailer commercial motor vehicle found to be in violation of the No Truck Route on Queen Street northbound at King Street, in the Town of Caledon.

The driver was found to have been drinking and was arrested at the scene. The driver was then transported to the Caledon Detachment where breath tests were conducted.

Probhjot Wahla, 41 years old from Windsor, has been charged with the offences of:

• Operate a Motor Vehicle Over 80mgs of Alcohol

• Disobey Sign

The accused is scheduled to appear at Orangeville Provincial Court on October 3, 2019.

Anyone charged with over 80mgs is subject to an immediate driver’s license suspension for 90 days and an immediate impoundment of the vehicle used for a period of 7 days.

Caledon Community Street

Crime Unit makes more arrests

Officers from the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police made an arrest in a drug investigation out of Bolton.

On Friday, September 13th, 2019, the Caledon CSCU assisted by the Nottawasaga Community Street Crime Unit and the Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at a residence in Bolton.

As a result of the investigation, David Bedard, 45, of Richmond Hill, and Michael Rosenberger, 30, of Caledon, were arrested and charged with the following:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, and

• Traffick in a Schedule I substance – cocaine.

Bedard will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on September 18th, 2019 and Rosenberger on September 30th to answer to the charges.

Arrest made after homeowner

walks in on break-in

On Monday, September 16th, 2019 at about 7:03 p.m., officers from Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a reported break and enter in progress in the area of McLaughlin Road and King Street in the Town of Caledon.

Upon return home, the homeowner noticed that his residence had been broken into. The homeowner realized that the suspect was still on scene and immediately called 911. As the suspect was leaving, the homeowner was able to follow the culprit at a safe distance to King Street. The officers attended the area and promptly arrested the suspect.

While in police custody, the suspect attempted to escape by running into a nearby cornfield, but was quickly recaptured by officers, and charged accordingly.

As a result, Michael Woolcock, 24, of Caledon, has been charged with the following offences:

• Break, enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence;

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000;

• Escape lawful custody, and

• Fail to comply with probation order.

The accused was held for bail and is anticipated to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on a later date to answer to the charges.

