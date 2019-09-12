Caledon Golden Hawks split pre-season tournament in New Tec

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

Despite some preseason ups and downs, the Caledon Golden Hawks look like they may have found some answers between the pipes.

The goaltending tandem of newcomers Jason Cumbo and Aidan Spooner were good for a pair of shutout victories in the annual preseason tournament hosted by the Alliston Hornets at New Tecumseth Rec Centre last weekend, where fans and team executives alike get their first look at their rosters’ final products.

Spooner, a signee of the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs, was the first to get the opportunity to show his chops in the tournament opener against the PJHL division rival Midland Flyers, where he posted a cool 3 – 0 win.

The six-foot-four seventeen year old was locked in a goaltending battle with veteran PJHLer Brendan Macham for the first twenty minutes, before Luke Miehm found the back of the net for Caledon with his first junior hockey goal in the second period.

It was veteran Dante Zucarro who picked up right where he left off last season in doubling the lead late in the second period, before a late empty netter from third-year William Patry sealed the deal.

Cumbo switched from doorman to back stopper for game two of the tournament on Saturday, facing off against the division rival Schomberg Cougars, having last laced up for the Golden Hawks in the 2016-17 before bouncing around between the Penetang Kings and Orillia Terriers.

The veteran keeper struggled in his return to the Caledon squad, giving up a handful of goals in a 5 – 2 loss, where Boston Barnett and Carter Comeau provided the only offensive relief.

Yet the PJHL journeyman bounced back in the final game of the round robin against the interdivisional Port Perry Mojacks, posting his first clean sheet of the season in a 4 – 0 victory on Saturday afternoon. Zucarro, Daniel Butt, Noah Li, and Darius Kondrotas notched each of Caledon’s tallies.

Sunday’s semifinal saw Caledon bow out of the tournament to the Port Hope Panthers, however, in a 6 – 3 loss. Barnett added another pair of points to finish atop the team lead in points in the preseason with four, matching his total throughout 39 games in the 2018-19 regular season for the Golden Hawks.

The Panthers bested Midland 5 – 1 in the tournament’s championship game.

With the preseason now behind them, the Golden Hawks are looking towards their season opener this Saturday on the road, visiting the Orillia Terriers.

Sunday marks the first home game of the season at Caledon East Arena, hosting the Stayner Siskins. Puck drop is set for 7p.m.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com.

