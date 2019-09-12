OPP investigating several break & enters in rural Caledon

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating several residential break and enters that occurred in the rural area of Caledon.

• August 18th, 2019 – Airport Road and Coolihans Road;

• August 20th, 2019 – Mississauga Road and Old School Road;

• August 21st, 2019 – St. Andrews Road and Escarpment Side Road;

• Occurred sometime between August 22-25, 2019 – Chinguacousy Road and Olde Base Line Road;

• August 24th, 2019 – Mississauga Road and Boston Mills Road, and

• Occurred sometime between August 23 and 28, 2019 – Heart Lake Road and The Grange Side Road.

The residences had been entered by unknown suspect(s) either through side/sunroom or front doors that were either pried open or kicked in. The break and enters occurred, when homeowners were away.

Electronics, jewellery, tools, alcohol, and other valuables were reported stolen

Caledon OPP is asking residents to check their security cameras for suspicious people, vehicles or activity on or about above dates, especially in the areas, where the break and enters occurred. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to these break and enters, please call the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Citizens complaints, crashes lead to

three impaired driving charges

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment arrested three impaired drivers, who chose to disregard the law and safety of every road user by driving under the influence.

On Sunday, September 8, 2019, at about 4:40 a.m., officers responded a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Mayfield Road and Van Kirk Drive. Upon speaking to the driver, a strong odour of alcoholic beverage was detected coming from the driver’s breath. The driver was asked to provide a sample of his breath into an approved roadside screening device, which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was arrested and transported to the Orangeville Police Station, where further tests were conducted.

As a result, Shivan Jagmohan, 25, of Brampton was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs;

• Have care and control of vehicle with cannabis readily available, and

• Fail to have insurance card.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on September 26, 2019, to answer to the charges.

On Sunday, September 8th, 2019, at about 11:18 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance call in the area of Deer Ridge Trail and Judge Street, where several males were being disruptive, and were seen drinking alcohol; the males were observed getting into their vehicles and leave the area.

The officers were able to intercept one of the vehicles and conduct a traffic stop. As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested and transported to the Caledon Detachment, where further tests were conducted.

• Upon completion of the tests, Hitesh Yadav, 21, of Caledon, was charged with:

• Operation while impaired, and

• Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration 80 mgs plus.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on October 3rd, 2019, to answer to the charges.

On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at about 12:40 a.m., an officer responded to a single vehicle collision in the area of Highway 50 and Centennial Drive. As a result of the investigation, the driver, Krista Baxter, 31, of Grand Valley, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

• Operation while impaired, and

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on September 26, 2019, to answer to the charges.

OPP continues to lay charges in

overdose-related deaths

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has had 13 occurrences where charges have been laid for Manslaughter and/or Criminal Negligence Causing Death in relation to fatal overdoses since 2016. Eight of these occurrences were this year.

The 13 overdose-related death investigations have led to 20 Manslaughter and 12 Criminal Negligence! Causing Death charges. The OPP is not the only police service to lay charges of this nature. Other police services across the province are collectively sending the same message – there is no excuse for selling, distributing or trafficking drugs such as fentanyl when the deadliness of this drug is very well-known.

In light of the charges laid in August, the OPP will be releasing an article on opp.ca/news highlighting the statistics of the 13 investigations, and will also provide this information on various social media platforms (Twitter @OPPCommissioner, Facebook @ontarioprovincialpolice) to educate the public on the severity of selling, distributing and trafficking opioids.

Anyone with information related to overdose deaths may call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information at p3tips.com.

