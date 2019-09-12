Excellent election article

September 12, 2019

OUR READERS WRITE

We just wanted to reach out regarding the very informative and well written article in the Caledon Citizen regarding the upcoming federal election discussing the need for both affordable housing and high-speed internet in the Dufferin-Caledon area.

We here at Accurate (Peel) Appraisals, are very strong advocates regarding both these issues, which is evident on our websites blogs (www.reappraisals.ca). We completely support the need for both and wish the political candidates every success.

We have been in business just over 20 years, and have had the pleasure of meeting Ms. Wronska Dorward when she visited our place of business and wrote a lovely article in celebration of our 20th anniversary.

As a small business in Caledon, we provide an indispensable service that would truly benefit from the SWIFT project. Unfortunately we have had over two years of interrupted internet service with Rogers which has been of considerable expense not only to try and rectify the issues, but with losing business because of it.

We still have yet to hear from our local politicians, but after reading this article we are excited for this project to be underway.

We hope this initiative will build opportunities for current and new businesses to prosper, as support for one another starts locally!

Karin Heidolph-Bremner, Broker and Owner, and

Thomas Bremner, Broker of Record

