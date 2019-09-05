Brewers, Knights come up short at AA Ontario championships in Vaughan

September 5, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

They may be slated as the top teams in the North Dufferin Baseball League, yet both the Bolton Brewers and New Lowell Knights were humbled at the annual ‘AA’ Ontario Baseball Association championships over Labour Day weekend.

Prior to facing off in the NDBL final series this week, both squads took to the fields in Vaughan in a seven-team tournament to determine the top senior teams in the province, where the Knights were tournament finalists last season. They failed to live up to expectations by bowing out early, falling in extra innings to both Exeter and Niagara Falls.

The Bolton side got off to a strong start with massive wins over the Fort Erie Cannons, exploding in the seventh inning with the game at 4 – 2 to finish with a 13 – 2 dusting. After besting the Exeter squad 13 – 1, Bolton met their match in facing the Kincardine Cubs, shutout 10 – 0 to force a semifinal rematch between the two sides.

This time the Brewers found the shoe to be on the other foot in the bottom of the seventh, where a two-run rally on a Kincardine triple helped the Cubs to a 5 – 4 win, and a Brewers elimination from contention.

The Bolton Dodgers also returned to action after failing to make the NDBL postseason in the ‘B’ level tournament in Port Lambton, where a win and a loss against London and Amhertsburg respectively set up a match with the hometown team, who forced the Dodgers to bow out in a 13 – 4 game.

All in all, eight teams from the North Dufferin league made the trip to the annual OBA tournaments, with the Creemore Braves finding the most success in coming runners-up to the Simcoe Giants in the ‘C’ tournament.

Both the Brewers and Knights can now focus on their own league championship at hand, with the schedules set late last week. Game one will go in neutral territory in Lisle at noon on Saturday, with the Brewers playing the role of the home team.

Game two will go on Sunday with a 1p.m. start at New Lowell Recreation Park, before the Brewers get their chance to host at North Hill Park for game three on Saturday, Sept. 14 with a 2p.m. start.

Games will alternate between the two parks, Bolton hosting Saturdays at 2p.m. and New Lowell hosting Sundays at 1p.m., until a champion is decided in the best of seven series, with the seventh and final game possible to go on Sept. 28.

Readers Comments (0)