Caledon OPP warning local residents of jewellery scams

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) want to alert area residents of jewellery scams.

Since the beginning of August, officers responded to several incidents involving parties in various locations in Caledon approaching vehicles and offering fake jewellery for sale.

The suspects are male, 20 to 30 years old, tan complexion, heavy build, wearing dress shirts and pants, operating an older 4-door silver Mercedes sedan. They have been active in the area of:

– Olde Base Line Road and Airport Road;

– Old Church Road and Airport Road;

– Highway 9 and Heart Lake Road, and

– King Street and Dixie Road.

The suspects flag down motorists in the area and claim that their vehicle is disabled and they need help. The suspects then offer their jewellery for sale, and/or ask for gas money and money to get to Montreal. The suspects are aggressive in selling and pressuring motorists to purchase the jewellery.

If you come across the above suspects or activity, call 911 immediately. The suspects are mobile and do not remain in the same area for long.

Driver arrested minutes after

receiving one-year driving ban

On Thursday, Aug. 29, an officer from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

While in Court for an unrelated matter, the officer witnessed the presiding Judge deliver a sentence on an impaired case from 2017, prohibiting the accused before the Court from driving for one year.

Approximately five minutes after sentencing, the Court officer witnessed the accused get into his vehicle and drive away.

With the assistance of the Orangeville Police Court Services, the OPP officer was able to stop the accused. As a result, Shivkaranjit Bath, 35, of Mississauga, was arrested and charged with:

• Operation while prohibited.

The driver’s vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 30, 2019, to answer to the charge.

Three impaired drivers arrested

over Labour Day long weekend

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment arrested three impaired drivers on Highway 10 over the Labour Day Long Weekend

On Friday, Aug. 30, at about 10:52 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Highway 10 and King Street. The officer intercepted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. A breath demand for an Approved Screening Device was made on the driver, which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was arrested and transported to the Caledon Detachment, where further tests were conducted.

As a result, Anthony Carnagie, 37, of Shelburne, was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 12, 2019, to answer to the charge.

On Monday, Sept. 2, at about 12:22 a.m., officers responded to a two-motor vehicle collision in the area of Highway 10 and Boston Mills Road.

As a result of the investigation, one of the drivers, Charnvir Singh, 24, of Mono, was arrested and charged with:

• Operation while impaired, and

• Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 19, to answer to the charges.

On the same day, at approximately 9:47 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Highway 10 and Olde Base Line Road. The witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle was unable to maintain its speed, and was seen swerving and hitting the shoulder several times.

The vehicle was intercepted with the assistance of the Orangeville Police Service.

As a result, Abel Regaldo, 53, of Orangeville, was arrested and charged with:

• Operation while impaired, and

• Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on September 19, 2019, to answer to the charges.

Man killed in Caledon

collision identified

On Saturday, Aug. 24, at approximately 8:40 p.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a head-on collision on Old Church Road and Mount Pleasant Road in the town of Caledon.

The collision involved two Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV). The vehicles were determined to be travelling in opposite directions on Old Church Road prior to the collision.

Three parties were transported to a hospital – two with minor injuries, and one with life-threatening injuries, who later succumbed to his injuries.

Pablo Villanueva, 84, of Woodstock, has been identified as the deceased passenger.

Caledon OPP is appealing to the public for additional witnesses of this collision. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Caledon Detachment OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police looking for assistance

locating man who stole car after

requesting a test drive

On Tuesday, Aug. 27 at approximately 6:13 p.m., an unknown suspect attended a car dealership located on Highway 50 North of Mayfield in the Town of Caledon.

The suspect requested to see a 2015 white Mercedes-Benz ML 63 AMG, valued at approximately $47,000. After a brief interaction with the staff member, the suspect got into an unplated Mercedes-Benz SUV and left the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

The suspect was last seen southbound on Highway 50 towards Mayfield Road.

The male suspect is described as:

– Dark complexion, 5’8”, skinny build, droopy left shoulder, facial hair, wearing a red baseball cap, aviator sunglasses, blue sweater, blue jeans, black shoes and brown satchel. Stolen Vehicle:

– White 2015 Mercedes-Benz ML 63, no plates, custom black rims.

Anyone with information regarding the incident and the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

