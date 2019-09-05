Yet more ways to enjoy our town

by SHERALYN ROMAN

Oh summer, why do you forsake me? More importantly, why did I waste so much time working and not nearly enough time exploring? Why, oh why did it take me all summer long to find some of the best places around Caledon to enjoy? I might be exaggerating just a bit but despite the fact I frequently travel our beautiful back roads, there are some great locations I just didn’t get to. However, for the adventurous among you – there’s still time! I’ve checked the websites and if you are looking for a perfect fall outing in Caledon, I suggest you designate a driver, wear comfy pants with an expandable waist and hit the open road!

To be fair, fall is my favourite season. Despite the fact some of these locations were summer finds, I actually think fall would be a fabulous time to visit them. A little cooler, some spectacular fall colour scenery along the way and perhaps a chance to bring home some freshly picked apples (and in October, a pumpkin or two!) I’d start plotting your route for the next few weekends and be sure to incorporate “a Sunday Drive” into your schedule. Life can’t be all about hockey rinks, swimming lessons and gymnastics after all.

Wind your way up Mississauga Rd. and take a turn on to Boston Mills to visit Spirit Tree Estates. Lovely grounds on which to enjoy some of their delicious baked goods, an apple orchard for you and the kiddos to explore and of course a lovely bistro and a variety of ciders to enjoy. The store has lots of other yummy goods too including preserves and jams and fresh baked bread. Continue along Mississauga Rd. north and eventually you’ll arrive in Belfountain where Higher Ground Coffee Company will perk you up, the kids can have ice cream just outside the beautiful conservation area (a must see location with a fabulous swing suspension bridge!) and The Common Good offers treats galore to enjoy at home or in the store. There’s clothes shopping here too – unique fashion finds and even motorcycle gear. Did we mention the candy shoppe? The Belfountain Inn is here too. Plan to return one night without the kids for a truly delicious “grown-up” dining experience.

What got me really excited this past weekend was a visit to Goodlot Farmstead Brewing Co., a super sweet location full of rustic charm located on Shaws Creek Rd. An outdoor space with enormous picnic tables, a unique bar, a stage for visiting musicians to entertain and off in the distance we spotted children playing Frisbee golf. Rotating food trucks on weekends keep the crowds fed and you can sample a wide variety of locally made beers. Such a cool spot – I’m sad it took me this long to find it but their website says they’re open through October. Not too far away, on Winston Churchill, you’ll find Heatherlea Farm Shoppe, a butcher, a baker and a ….oops sorry, that’s a nursery rhyme right? All joking aside, Heatherlea is another local “must see” destination that actually is a butcher shop and features grass fed, free to roam, Black Angus beef and a whole lot more.

I’m just getting started. If you didn’t see your business mentioned here it’s because I’m running out of space this week or, possibly I just haven’t found you yet but I will! With summer winding down and fewer opportunities to enjoy kayaking at Ken Whillans Conservation or down the river through Terra Cotta (two other super Caledon locations) I’ll have more time to drive around and about exploring this great place we call home. Alton is calling me….and the Cheltenham General Store saved us by being open on Labour Day (you can never have too many eggs) and Inglewood – you inspired a story I hope to share with the locals one day soon. If travelling around town isn’t on your horizon we recommend you at least try to visit the Farmer’s Market in Bolton to get fresh corn and more. There’s still so much to see and do and fingers crossed, some great weather in which to do it, so if time permits – get in the car and explore! Where to next? I love this town – I may have mentioned that before.

