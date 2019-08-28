Three impaired drivers arrested in less than three hours in Caledon

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment investigated and arrested three impaired drivers in Caledon in less than three hours last Monday.

On Aug. 19, at about 9:43 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Escarpment Side Road and Highway 10, when he observed a vehicle driving erratically. Upon stopping the vehicle, an odour of alcoholic beverage was detected coming from the driver’s breath.

An approved screening device demand (ASD) was made by the investigating officer. The driver registered a “fail” and was placed under arrest for having more than 80 mg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The driver was transp! orted to Caledon Detachment, where further tests were conducted.

As a result, Ravneet Singh, 29, of Brampton, was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration 80 mgs plus.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 5, to answer to the charge

On the same night at about 10:15 p.m., officers observed a vehicle crossing over in the oncoming traffic several times in the area of Queen Street in Bolton. The officers stopped the vehicle and made an ASD demand. The driver registered a “fail” reading, was arrested, and transported to Caledon Detachment for more tests to be conducted.

Gabriela Nikolova, 31, of Etobicoke, was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration 80 mgs plus, and

• Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 5, 2019, to answer to the charges.

Two hours later, at about 12:11 a.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Airport Road and Castlederg Side Road. The complainant stated that the vehicle was driving erratically and was weaving all over the road.

The responding officer was able to locate and stop the vehicle in question.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving and transported to Caledon Detachment for further tests.

As a result, Partap Kanhai, 51, of Brampton was charged with:

• Operation while impaired, and

• Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration 80 mgs plus.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 5, to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP would like to remind motorists that mandatory alcohol screening became effective December 18, 2018, and gives officers who have an ASD the authority to make a demand for a roadside breath sample from any lawfully stopped driver to determine whether a person has alcohol in their body, without first having to suspect the motorist has been drinking. It is mandatory for drivers to comply with this demand or they can be charged with failing or refusing to provide a breath sample.

OPP investigating fatal collision

On Saturday, Aug. 24 at approximately 8:40 p.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a head-on collision on Old Church Road and Mount Pleasant Road in Caledon.

The collision involved two SUVs. The vehicles were travelling in opposite directions on Old Church Road prior to the collision.

Three parties were transported to a hospital – two with minor injuries, and one with life-threatening injuries. Later that night, the 84-year-old male passenger, of Woodstock, had succumbed to his injuries.

Caledon OPP is appealing to the public for additional witnesses of this collision. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Caledon Detachment OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

Collision Reconstructionists from the OPP Central Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team attended and assisted with the investigation. The roads have since been re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Community Street Crime Unit makes drug arrest in Bolton

Officers from the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police made an arrest in a drug investigation out of Bolton.

On Wednesday, Aug. 21, the Caledon CSCU assisted by the Nottawasaga Community Street Crime Unit and the Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at a residence in Bolton.

A large amount of drugs, including cocaine, cannabis, and prescription drugs was located and seized. The total street value of the drugs seized by the CSCU is approximately $12,000. Canadian currency and a vehicle were seized as a result of the investigation.

Maxim Sheffield, 30, of Bolton, was charged with:

• Traffick in a Schedule I substance – cocaine;

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine;

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid;

• Possession of a Schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking;

• Possession of a Schedule III substance, and

• Possession of Proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000.

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Sept. 16, to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP wants to alert area residents of thefts from communal mailboxes in the Town of Caledon.

Since Monday, Aug. 19 officers responded to three incidents involving unknown suspects damaging the locks and possibly stealing mail from communal mailboxes.

The following areas had been affected to date : Mountainview Drive and Damascus Drive, Sunshine Mountain Drive and Old Church Road, and Kennedy Road and King Street.

Caledon OPP is asking the residents to check their security cameras for suspicious people, vehicles or activity close to the targeted mailboxes. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to these incidents, please call the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

