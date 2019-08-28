No ‘fundamental changes’ to average class sizes says Education Minister

Written By MARK PAVILONS

Average class sizes for the 2019-2020 school year will remain basically unchanged.

Minister of Education and King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce is, however, introducing “modest” changes to current class sizes for the coming school year.

“I am determined to put our students first and listen to those we serve,” said Minister Lecce. “Today I want to reassure students and their families that this September class sizes will remain effectively the same as last year.”

Amendments to Ontario’s class size regulation are being made for the 2019-20 school year to reflect up to:

• One additional student, funded on average, per class for students in Grades 4 to 8.

• An additional half student per class for students in Grades 9 to 12, for a funded average of approximately 22.5 provincially.

• No changes to class size requirements for students in junior kindergarten to Grade 3.

“From day one, I have made it clear that I was intent on listening to, and working with, our education sector partners,” said Lecce. “Our mission remains to land a deal in good faith, that puts our students first, so parents and educators can have the predictability they deserve.”

Ontario is providing $1.6 billion in Teacher Job Protection for school boards between the 2019-20 and 2022-23 school years. This funding will help maintain teaching positions, so that staffing reductions can be managed through teacher retirements and voluntary leaves.

The Ministry of Education provides the framework, funding, and flexibility needed to support school boards in meeting class size requirements for all grades across the province. Local school boards are responsible for class organization.

Ontario is increasing investments in public education, mental health supports, special education, math, and French-language education.

