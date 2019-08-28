Che’s Place Youth Centre in Bolton gets a new look

August 28, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By MARK PAVILONS

Today’s youth are leaders of tomorrow. The more we can do to help encourage their skills and self-confidence, the better off we will all be.

That’s the goal of Che’s Place Youth Centre in Bolton. Launched in 2017, the facility is a welcoming safe place for youth to gather, share, talk and just have fun. The 2,000-square-foot centre is like your friend’s basement, complete with snacks and beverages.

But it’s much more than that.

New director Dmytro Basmat wants it to become the go-to place for local youth, in the Grades 7 to 9 age range. He wants local students to call the youth centre “home,” a place to grow and learn. Volunteers at the centre help youth develop confidence, self-esteem and a positive outlook. These skills are essential in the new generation of leaders.

The facility has received a bit of a face lift recently, with a new look and some new furniture. There’s plenty to do to keep busy. There’s a music room with various instruments, games tables and a large lounge.

Basmat will kick start the centre and new programs in time for the new school year and he’s welcoming all youth in the area to drop in. A formal re-opening will be held Sept. 13.

Basmat, who created Youth Activists Inc., is big on leadership training. It’s all part of the centre’s mandate – ostering youth leadership. He plans any events in the future, including a teen leadership camp in October, to be held at nearby Cedar Glen. Hopes are some high-profile dignitaries will be on hand to speak and help light the spark among local youth.

Taking the helm of Che’s Place is a natural progression for Basmat, who’s eager to heighten the centre’s profile in the community. Hopes are the rebranding will breathe new life into the facility, which continues to evolve to meet the needs.

“I hope we can build this into something much bigger,” Basmat said, noting he plans to increase the centre’s reach across Caledon and possibly throughout Peel.

They’re already strong partners with Caledon OPP and their youth-related programs. The centre also has support from local corporate sponsors and politicians, as well as a dedicated board of volunteers.

There are some plans for future fundraisers and Che’s Place will have a visible face at community events.

Che’s Place, which opened in 2017, honours the spirit and memory of Francesco “Che” Molinaro, who was the victim of a senseless crime in 2016. The sorrow brought the community together and the centre stands as a testament to giving youth a voice.

Che’s Place Youth Centre is located in the basement of the Martha Street professional building. They are open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 11 p.m. and there’s no charge.

Watch for more from centre, which is sure to become the hub of youth spirit in the community.

For more, visit changefoyouth.org or email Basmat at contact@changeforyouth.org.

Readers Comments (0)