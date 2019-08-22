King-based Jazz singer set to present ‘Universe in a Kiss’

Written By MARK PAVILONS

A well known King jazz singer is presenting a unique, uplifting performance.

Michele Mele is presenting “Universe in a Kiss,” an evening original songs, performed live on stage. Accompanied by a band, enhanced with aerial works by circus performers, Universe in a Kiss is magical production. It offers an almost inexplicable connection of human hearts, one that arose billions of years ago out of cosmic dust. The universe has been expanding ever since, and Mele has tapped into that.

She said the evening will include a five-piece band with a multi-media presentation, including a disco ball.

Visitors can expect images of stars, sky, nature , brain, synaps, aerial performances on silks, bungees and lyra, all in one continuous video. It all takes place in a warm circus tent-like set.

Mele explained it brings together elements of astro physics, music, aerial performing arts, evolution, and the desire to connect.

The theme is a reflection of who she is.

“It embodies how I try to live my life and raise my children and maintain my relationships. It embodies most of my education and learning to this point and is an opportunity for me to do what I can, in a small way, to bring people together and foster kindness and feeling and the beauty and wonder of being human.”

It all takes place Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Mele’s residence on the 8th Concession.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

For more about Michele, visit www.michelemele.ca

