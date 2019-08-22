Brewers clashing with Orioles in North Dufferin semi-final

August 22, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

The Bolton Brewers have found some competition.

After a “blink and you’ll miss it” trip through round one of the North Dufferin Baseball League opening round, the Brewers were in tough on Sunday in their semifinal series opener with the Clearview Orioles, ending the game in an 8 – 8 tie at the Clearview diamond.

The first round of the postseason was a cakewalk for the first place Brewers squad, who outscored the Creemore Braves 39 – 9 over a three-game sweep to book their early ticket to the penultimate round.

This time around, a best of five that has now turned into a first-to-six-points due to the tie, the Brewers faced a Clearview team that went the distance with the Ivy Rangers in round one, causing Bolton to week-long break before once again seeing action.

Yet Bolton certainly has a statistical advantage to try to earn their spot in the championship round: they swept the two-game season series with the Orioles, including a 16 – 0 stomping back in early June.

Game two goes Wednesday night following press time in Bolton at North Hill Park, where the Brewers will try to avenge their first non-win over the past twelve games, regular season included.

The series then flips back to Clearview Thursday, Aug. 22, before returning to Bolton on Sunday, Aug. 25 for a 2p.m. matinee.

If necessary, game five will go Monday, Aug. 26 in Bolton, while game six would go Tuesday, Aug. 27 in Clearview.

The other semifinal series features the other two teams who round out the league’s top four, the second seed Ivy Leafs facing the third place New Lowell Knights. As of press time, the Knights lead the Leafs one game to none thanks to a 13 – 9 win on Sunday.

Readers Comments (0)