Caledon OPP investigating ‘targeted shooting’ in Bolton

On Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at approximately 1:20 a.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a reported shooting in the area of Harvest Moon Drive and Coleraine Drive in Bolton.

Once on scene, officers determined that several shots had been fired into a residence.

There were no injuries reported at the time. Police believe that this was a targeted incident.

Caledon OPP is asking the residents to check their security cameras for suspicious people, vehicles or activity on Aug. 16, between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this incident, please call the Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS). You can also su! bmit information online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. Being anonymous, you will not be required to testify in court and information you provide may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Mischief investigated

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a mischief that occurred on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at approximately 1:40 a.m. in the area of Queen Street North of King Street in Bolton.

An unknown suspect attended the area, where he proceeded to vandalize four large flower pots.

The suspect is described as: white male, unshaven, skinny build, wearing a black jacket with a hood, light pants, tam ty! pe hat and dark shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information regarding the incident and the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

Road rage incident leads to

impaired driving charge

Officers from Caledon OPP witnessed and investigated a road rage incident that resulted in the arrest of one of the drivers involved last weekend

On Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at about 1:47 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Mayfield Road and McLaughlin Road in Caledon, when he observed two motor vehicles engaged in what appeared to be a road rage incident.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on both vehicles to investigate the incident further.

As the officer was speaking to one of the drivers, the officer detected an odour of alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath. The driver was asked to provide a sample of his breath into the approved roadside screening device, which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was then transported to the Caledon Detachment OPP, where further tests were conducted

As a result, Parmjeet Gill, 23, of Brampton was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on September 5, 2019, to answer to the charge.

Another impaired driving charge

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment arrested and charged an impaired driver as a result of the mid-afternoon RIDE spot check in Caledon.

On Friday, August 16, 2019, at about 4:25 p.m., officers from the Caledon OPP Community Response Unit were conducting a RIDE spot check in the area of Heart Lake Road and Escarpment Side Road.

While speaking to the driver, the officer determined that the driver consumed alcohol. The driver was then asked to provide a sample of his breath into the approved roadside screening device, which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was then transported to the Caledon Detachment OPP, where further tests were conducted.

As a result, Stephen Smith, 35, of Mississauga was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on September 5, 2019, to answer to the charge.

OPP investigating armed

robbery in Bolton

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at approximately 9:55 p.m. officers from Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a reported armed robbery at a business located in the area of Highway 50 and Hopcroft Road in Bolton.

Information was received that shortly before closing, two male suspects, one of them armed with a handgun, entered the business and demanded money.

The suspects obtained cash and left the business.

There were no injuries reported at the time.

Suspect #1:

– 5’5”, medium build, wearing a black hoodie, black mask, black pants, armed with a handgun.

Suspect #2:

– 5’5”, medium build, wearing a black hoodie, black mask, black pants.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

