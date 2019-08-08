Caledon OPP recovers $100,000 worth of stolen property

Officers from the Community Street Crime Unit from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged a male party responsible for having $100,000 worth of stolen property in his possession.

On Monday, July 29, 2019, Caledon OPP responded to a call in the area of Mayfield Road and Centreville Creek Road in the town of Caledon. Information was received that property stolen from an address in Mississauga was located at an address on Mayfield Road.

An investigation was conducted and the following property was recovered:

• Bobcat tractor stolen from Mississauga, approximate value $25,000;

• Wacker tamper stolen from Mississauga, approximate value $17,000, and

• Transport truck stolen out of Halton Region, approximate value $60,000.

As a result, Gurjinder Pooni, 37, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with:

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 29th, 2019, to answer to the charge.

Mental health pre-charge

diversion program in Caledon

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association Peel Dufferin, are proud to announce the launch of the Mental Health Pre-Charge Diversion Program in Caledon.

The Mental Health Pre-Charge Diversion Program is for adults who come in contact with officers from the Caledon Detachment OPP. Candidates for this program have committed a minor offence and present with symptoms of an underlying mental health condition.

The program is voluntary and offers short term, one-on-one community supports up to six months. It addresses criminal behavior while supporting mental health recovery and reduces the need for criminal prosecution.

The Mental Health Pre-Charge Diversion Program covers criminal offences such as:

• Theft, fraud, mischief or possession of property obtained by crime under $5000;

• Take motor vehicle without consent;

• Cause disturbance, and

• Minor drug possession (possession for personal use).

Supporting mental health in our community is complex and requires a collaborative approach that involves the healthcare and judicial systems, including the police. They work together to provide a wide-range of supports which focuses on a continuum of care for those in crisis.

“The program demonstrates our commitment to supporting our communities, an important element of OPP’s Mental Health Strategy.”

Provincial Constable Joe Brisebois, Caledon OPP Mental Health Coordinator.

“This partnership between Caledon OPP and the Canadian Mental Health Association Peel Dufferin ensures that individuals have access to the right support at the right time, without increasing impact of community waitlists. Together, we are taking steps to decriminalize mental illness and enhance access to immediate supports for those in a mental health crisis.”

Shelly Schneider, Manager, Mental Health and Justice Services, Canadian Mental Health Association Peel Dufferin.

For more information regarding the program, please contact Mental Health Coordinator Joe Brisebois at joe.brisebois@opp.ca. and/or Shelly Schneider, Manager, Mental Health and Justice Services, CMHA Peel Dufferin at schneiders@cmhapeel.ca.

Flagged down on Highway 9

On Thursday, July 31, 2019, at about 6:27 p.m., an officer from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment was in the area of Highway 9 and Rolling Hills Drive in the Town of Caledon, investigating a motor vehicle collision.

The officer was flagged down by a motorist stopped at a red light at the above intersection. The motorist advised that the driver of a white pickup truck behind him was impaired – the pickup truck was seen swerving all over the road and striking an object.

The motorist provided a detailed description of the suspect vehicle, however, he left abruptly before providing his own information.

A short time thereafter, the investigating officer intercepted the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

As a result of the investigation, Sarah Bellamy, 46, of Grey Highlands, was arrested and charged with:

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 22, 2019, to answer to the charge.

Caledon OPP is thankful to the unknown motorist, who brought the information forward to the officer and assisted in taking an impaired driver off of our roads. We would like to ask the motorist to contact Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122 to obtain his information.

